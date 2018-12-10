Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX
Bob Levey

Tekashi 6ix9ine Refuses To Take Plea Deal In Racketeering Case

December 10, 2018 - 9:34 am by Jessica McKinney

"A plea deal is simply off the table."

Tekashi 6ix9ine is maintaining his innocence in his racketeering case despite the mounting evidence against him. His attorney Lance Lazzaro recently told TMZ that a plea deal is "off the table."

"A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one," Lazarro told the celebrity news publication.

Tekashi's refusal to make a deal comes only one day after prosecutors presented photos and videos taken from his phone that prove the Brooklyn native's involvement in at least three armed robberies and shootings that went down in BK earlier this year. While the media found on his device does not show 6ix9ine pulling the trigger or holding a weapon, authorities are suggesting that he was the ringleader of all the crimes and enlisted others to do the dirty work for him. Tekashi's former manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, is the only one who has been identified in the incidents at this time.

Nevertheless, Lazarro maintains his clients innocence, stating that he "was never part of a conspiracy, plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any incidents that the government has alleged." Despite his unwillingness to take a plea deal, Lazarro said 6ix9ine is fully cooperating with prosecutors.

Jay Z's Best Songs For 2018 Include Nas, Sauce Walka and Kanye West
Getty Images/YouTube

Nas, Sauce Walka And Kanye West Make Up Jay-Z's 'Best Of 2018' Playlist

Jay-Z's year has been an eventful one so it makes sense the mogul would have a fire playlist to match.

For Tidal's End of Year content, the head honcho himself curated a playlist dedicated to the rap tunes he enjoyed the most in 2018. The list is a mix of today's power players like Pusha-T, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and standouts like Sauce Walka and Westside Gunn.

Drake also has a noted three nods with Scorpion cuts "Emotionless," "That's How You Feel" and his guest spot on "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott making the list.

The artist also included the righteous "BLACK EFFECT," a track from Everything Is Love with Beyonce. Rounding out the list is Rapsody's soulfully stirring "Sojourner" with J.Cole.

Check out the full list below.

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Meek Mill performs onstage at the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Getty Images

Meek Mill's Album 'Championships' Debuts At Number One

Meek Mill's fourth studio-album Championships is the top album in the country, according to Billboard. The Philly native's first musical body of work since being released from jail debuted on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with some pretty impressive numbers.

The site reads, "The set earned 229,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 6, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 42,000 were in traditional album sales. The album was released on Nov. 30 via Maybach/Atlantic Records and is the hip-hop artist’s second chart-topper, following 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money."

Just yesterday (Dec. 10), it was announced that Championships garnered Meek his very first top 10 hit; "Going Bad" with former nemesis Drake debuted on the Hot 100 chart at number six. This is also Drake's 33rd top 10 hit.

To make matters even better for the "Dreams and Nightmares" MC, Championships also carries the ninth-largest streaming week of 2018, with 235.4 million on-demand streams for the week ending Dec. 6.

The official results of the Billboard 200 Albums chart were delayed due to an unexplained numbers discrepancy. Lil Baby's latest album Street Gossip came in at No. 2, while embattled musician Tekashi 6ix9ine's DUMMY BOY sits at No. 3.

It's a great week to be Meek. Congrats on the top-selling album.

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Meek Mill garnered his first top 10 hit this week.
Getty Images

Meek Mill's "Going Bad" Earns Him His First Billboard Top 10 Song

Meek Mill just scored his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. His track “Going Bad” featuring former nemesis Drake, which can be found on the Philly native’s recent album Championships, entered the coveted chart at No. 6.

The song, which was produced by Westen Weiss and Wheezy, is not only Meek’s first top 10 single, but Drake’s 33rd top 10 single in his career.

Last week, Meek stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show to discuss the newly-repaired relationship with the OVO boy, which went sour over ghostwriting claims by Meek in 2015.

"We apologized to each other… ‘I apologize my ni**a,'" Meek told Flex about his conversation with Drizzy. After the ghostwriting claims sent via Twitter made the rounds, diss tracks were sent back and forth between the collaborators. Drake’s shots fired were heard on the song “Back To Back,” which inspired memes galore and also gained Drake a Grammy nomination.

"That’s just the new wave [apologies],” Meek continued on Funk Flex’s show. “We gotta piece it up, but still keep everything treacherous, it’s the rap game. But you know, bring a little love and good energy into the building."

Championships is expected to top this week’s Billboard 200 Albums Chart, however, a discrepancy has held up this week’s charts. No further explanation into the discrepancy has been detailed.

"Going Bad" is @MeekMill's first and @Drake's 33rd top 10 single on the Hot 100.

— chart data (@chartdata) December 10, 2018

