Terrence Howard with Mira Pak
Getty Images

Terrance Howard Re-Pops Question To Ex-Wife Mira Pak

December 26, 2018 - 1:04 pm by Zoe Johnson

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. 

Making Christmas a day to remember, Terrance Howard has asked his ex-wife, Mira Pak for her hand in marriage again.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," Howard told Pak over dinner. "It took me 45 years to find you, but now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

The husband-to-be posted the loving moment on Instagram. Gifting Pak with a ring big enough to scare any women into cardiac arrest, the 49-year-old solidified their reclaimed love with a seven-carat ring by Ben Baller.

Originally wed in 2013, the news of the pair's divorce broke in 2015 during the closing arguments from a lawsuit dulled out by Howard's second wife, Michelle Ghent. The co-parents have been dating on-and-off since their marital split three years ago and clearly have an unstoppable love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Merry Christmas 🎄 Thank you @johntsiavis @merrellhollis @jeanneyangstyle for making this happen!

A post shared by Terrence Dashon Howard (@theterrencehoward) on

READ MORE: Terrence Howard's Ex Claims He Assaulted Her

In This Story:

Popular

There's A Petition To Ban Jacquees From Doing Music Covers

From the Web

More on Vibe

safaree-erica-mena-getty-1545717594
Getty Images

Safaree Proposes To Erica Mena On Christmas Eve

Safaree “stepped up” and popped the question.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star proposed to his new girlfriend and fellow Love & Hip Hop cast member, Erica Mena, at her home in Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

The engagement was a romantic candlelit production, complete with rose petals and a live performance from 112 backed by a live band, TMZ reports.

And he didn’t skimp on the ring either. Safaree reportedly proposed with a $175,000 sparkler boasting 14-carats set in platinum, which he personally designed with Trax NYC. Family and friends were on hand to witness (and record) the romantic moment.

In the footage, Mena appears to be crying after Safaree drops down to one knee, surprising her with a ring.

The couple have only been linked for around a month, but things are clearly moving pretty fast.  A rep confirmed the engagement telling TMZ, "2019 is the year of new beginnings and it's safe to say our guy Safaree stepped up and put a ring on it.”

Safaree is the latest member of the LHHNY troop to get engaged behind Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, and Juelz Santana and Kimbella.

See video of  Safaree's proposal below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats to #Safaree and #EricaMena!! They are officially engaged ❤️💍 (📹: @showtime_e21)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 24, 2018 at 8:38pm PST

READ MORE: T.I. Was Less Than Sympathetic To Learn Safaree Was Robbed At Gunpoint

Continue Reading
31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet
Migos arrive at the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.
Getty Images

Migos Reading "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" Should Make Your Season Bright

Migos stopped by Spotify’s Rap Caviar to read the 1823 classic poem, ’Twas The Night Before Christmas,’ and yes, it was as wonderful as you’d expect.

All three members, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, sit down separately to read the tale, and how fitting that the clip was released on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). While the famous words in the poem were easy to understand, one word in particular caused a great amount of confusion.

“What the hell is this word?” asks Offset when confronted with the word “kerchief.”

Of course, the “Walk It Talk It” MCs had to put their own spin on the iconic story. Quavo ad-libbed the line “while visions of sugarplums danced in their dreads,” and “no cap” and “cash” also made appearances in the ATLiens’ rendition.

What’s the final verdict, per Takeoff? “Might be a couple bars in that thing, you know what I’m saying?” he smiles.

While the group continues to work as a trio, they are also working on their own respective projects. This year, Quavo released his album Quavo Huncho, while Takeoff released his debut solo project, The Last Rocket. Offset is reportedly working on his own project as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the bando, not a creature was trapping, not even the Migos 🌲

A post shared by RapCaviar (@rapcaviar) on Dec 24, 2018 at 8:58am PST

READ MORE: Migos To Appear In Upcoming 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

Continue Reading
CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event
Savage attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

21 Savage Shares Advice From J.Cole, Unnamed Features In 'i am > i was'

21 Savage's i am > i was is an evolutionary body of work for the 26-year-old, housing collaboration with allies such as Childish Gambino, Yung Miami, and ScHoolboy Q.  But along with those three in this 15-track album, J.Cole makes an unlikely appearance in the project's intro "a lot," bodying the second verse with thought-provoking lines dedicated to Tekashi 69's racketeering case.  Speaking with Genius to explain how the unexpected tag-team came into fruition, the "Bank Account" emcee reminisced on the making of this record.

Not initially planned for Cole, "a lot" came after the Forest Hills Drive emcee planned to collab on another track.

"I had sent him a song, but he didn't want to do that song cause it was like I was trying to come in his world and he was like that's what they going to expect us to do, a storytelling song, they are going to expect you to put me on a storytelling song," 21 Savage said. "He called me out the blue probably two or three days before I was done with the album and he drove to Atlanta from Raleigh. 6-hour drive. And he stopped at the studio."

Taking the song back with him to North Carolina, Young Simba laid his verse before the album's arrival on Dec. 21.

Operating with unnamed features, the playlist holds several big names but the physical list does not. Refusing to disclose the magnitude of the album's guest list, Savage only gave listeners song titles to prevent observers from skipping songs. "You just got to listen and see," he said.

Watch the full interview below.

READ MORE: J. Cole Prays For 6ix9ine On 21 Savage's Album Amid Racketeering Case

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1w ago

Mad Love: JoJo Is Re-Releasing Debut Album With Reworked Tracks

News

6d ago

White Wrestling Referee Forces Black Teen To Cut Dreadlocks Or Forfeit Match

Music News

6d ago

Most Iconic Looks From Cardi B's "Money" Video