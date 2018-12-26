Terrance Howard Re-Pops Question To Ex-Wife Mira Pak

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Making Christmas a day to remember, Terrance Howard has asked his ex-wife, Mira Pak for her hand in marriage again.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," Howard told Pak over dinner. "It took me 45 years to find you, but now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

The husband-to-be posted the loving moment on Instagram. Gifting Pak with a ring big enough to scare any women into cardiac arrest, the 49-year-old solidified their reclaimed love with a seven-carat ring by Ben Baller.

Originally wed in 2013, the news of the pair's divorce broke in 2015 during the closing arguments from a lawsuit dulled out by Howard's second wife, Michelle Ghent. The co-parents have been dating on-and-off since their marital split three years ago and clearly have an unstoppable love.

READ MORE: Terrence Howard's Ex Claims He Assaulted Her