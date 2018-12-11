TimesUpLogo_Large-1544551139
Time's Up Legal Defense Fund Holding Star-Studded eBay Auction

December 11, 2018 - 1:02 pm by VIBE

Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington and many more have signed on to be a part of this exciting experience, which will occur via eBay from Dec. 10 until the 20th.

 

The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund is holding an auction featuring some timeless memorabilia and experiences from high-profile members of Hollywood's elite. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

According to a press release, for the one-year anniversary of the movement, the auction and campaign will offer 36 once-in-a-lifetime experiences that brings the winners up-close-and-personal with some of their favorite stars. Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Geena Davis, Laura Dern and many more have signed on to be a part of this exciting experience, which will occur via eBay from Dec. 10 until the 20th.

"Each contribution will especially help low-wage workers connect to the legal resources they need to fight against sexual harassment," said Fatima Goss Graves, co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund and President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. "This scourge continues to thrive across all industries—and it’s time to tackle it. We are dedicated to creating a reality where no worker must endure abuse for a paycheck.”

Some of the experiences winners could receive include "Ava DuVernay’s creative campus ARRAY with a chance to join her during a post-production session of her new Netflix mini-series Central Park 5, a selfie on the red carpetwith Reese Witherspoon at the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere, a coffee date with Geena Davis, [and] a meet-and-greet with Kerry Washington with the cast of the upcoming Broadway show American Son."

Vic Mensa Apologized To XXXTentacion's Mother Over BET Freestyle Diss

Vic Mensa sparked controversy earlier this year after he took jabs at XXXTentacion's abusive past during a freestyle at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Many criticized the timing of his diss, saying he shouldn't have said it while X's mother was in attendance to accept her son's award. While Vic stated that he doesn't regret his comments, he admitted that he did apologize to X's mom.

"I actually reached out to his mother personally,” the rapper said during an appearance on radio's "The Breakfast Club" on Monday (Dec. 10). "I apologized to her because I didn’t know she would be in attendance… I wouldn’t walk back any of my statements because what I said, I meant. And some more truth came to light not long after."

He also mentioned that although his timing was inappropriate, his talking points were important and necessary. "At the end of the day, I do think that the conversation that I was trying to bring up and that I did bring up is a super necessary conversation," he continued. "Maybe the way of going about it was not the best for the time, but I think the conversation is one that had to be had – talking about violence against women and misogyny in hip-hop, but particularly violence against women. I had a lot of people on the low reach out to me and thank me for that."

As previously mentioned, XXXTentacion was accused of physically abusing his then-pregnant, ex-girlfriend. Vic's freestyle included the lines: "Only time you bear arms is in a wife beater, loser/Your favorite rapper is an abuser." Weeks after the viral diss, audio obtained by Pitchfork, revealed the rapper admitting to committing physical harm against her and others.

"Never Heard" Movie Premiere
Vivien Killilea

Romeo May Have Landed A Role In 'Bad Boys For Life'

Bad Boys 3 is officially going down, and there's going to be a lot of new changes. The biggest change seems to be major additions to the film's cast. In fact, Romeo Miller recently hopped on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 11), suggesting that he could be the newest addition to the Bad Boys team.

Romeo shared a photo of an email for a callback to the Bad Boys set on his Instagram Stories on Dec. 11. "When you get callbacks and opportunity to work alongside your idols, @martinlawrence and @willsmith, you go study and go ghost," the rapper-turned-actor said, mentioning stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

Romeo isn't the only hip-hop star to possibly land a role in the forthcoming movie. Nicky Jam also suggested he was going out for a part during an interview with TMZ in Nov. 2018. "I actually came her because I'm doing a casting for a movie," he said at the time.

As previously reported Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise is finally happening after years of negotiating. The upcoming film, entitled, Bad Boys For Life, is expected to premiere in Jan. 2020.

safaree-meek-mill-beef-feud-over-1544572432
Getty Images

Safaree Says He's Over His Beef With Meek Mill: "He Ain't On No B.S"

Safaree is ready to leave the ill feelings in 2018. In a forthcoming episode of BET's Rants, Safaree dished about his previously beef with Meek Mill, insisting that he was way over the drama.

During the episode, Safaree addressed Meek's new attitude and maturity level. "As far as Meek—and I can see in Meek and everything he does now—he's way more mature than he was even a year ago," Safaree said. "From what he's been through, I can tell he ain't on no B.S. because when I hosted the BET Pre-Awards and all that, [Rick] Ross was there. Me and Ross, we spoke, we chopped it up and Meek was right there."

He also stated that he's moving on and focusing his energy elsewhere. "It was what it was. The s**t happened. Ain't nobody die. I'm over that."

As previously reported, Safaree and Meek's beef started in 2017, over what seemed to be the common denominator: Nicki Minaj. Meek started dating the rapper after her 10-year long romance with the Love & Hip Hop star.

Things escalated after Safaree accused Meek and his crew of jumping him during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Footage taken during the incident shows Safaree talking to some people at the same time that Meek hops out of his vehicle a couple of feet away. Soon after, someone is seen throwing a punch at Safaree. At the time, Safaree called Meek the "biggest pu**y on the planet, but he clearly has a change of heart now.

It's unclear if Meek and Safaree have officially made up, but this wouldn't be the first reconciliation that happened involving the CHAMPIONSHIPS artist. He previously made up with Drake in Sept. 2018.

