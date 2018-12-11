Time's Up Legal Defense Fund Holding Star-Studded eBay Auction

Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington and many more have signed on to be a part of this exciting experience, which will occur via eBay from Dec. 10 until the 20th.

The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund is holding an auction featuring some timeless memorabilia and experiences from high-profile members of Hollywood's elite. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

According to a press release, for the one-year anniversary of the movement, the auction and campaign will offer 36 once-in-a-lifetime experiences that brings the winners up-close-and-personal with some of their favorite stars. Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Geena Davis, Laura Dern and many more have signed on to be a part of this exciting experience, which will occur via eBay from Dec. 10 until the 20th.

"Each contribution will especially help low-wage workers connect to the legal resources they need to fight against sexual harassment," said Fatima Goss Graves, co-founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund and President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. "This scourge continues to thrive across all industries—and it’s time to tackle it. We are dedicated to creating a reality where no worker must endure abuse for a paycheck.”

Some of the experiences winners could receive include "Ava DuVernay’s creative campus ARRAY with a chance to join her during a post-production session of her new Netflix mini-series Central Park 5, a selfie on the red carpetwith Reese Witherspoon at the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere, a coffee date with Geena Davis, [and] a meet-and-greet with Kerry Washington with the cast of the upcoming Broadway show American Son."

