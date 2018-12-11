Torrei Hart Defends Ex-Husband Kevin Amidst Homophobia Controversy

"I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay, I don’t think he would be homophobic about it."

Torrei Hart, comedienne and the ex-wife of Kevin Hart, is standing by the comedian after anti-gay remarks and tweets came to light. These comments caused the Night School actor to step down from his role as the host for the 2019 Academy Awards.

Torrei, who is the mother of two of Kevin’s children, spoke with Inside Edition, and assured that her ex-husband is not homophobic, and that he would still love their 11-year-old son Hendrix if he was gay.

“He’s not. He’s a comedian and he was just making a joke,” she said. “I don’t think, of course, he wants a gay son — of course, you want your son to be like you – but I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay, I don’t think he would be homophobic about it. I think he would embrace him and love him the same.”

Kevin apologized for the comments made during his stand-up in the past, but Torrei feels that an apology wasn’t necessary this time around.

“I stand with him, I don’t think he should have apologized,” she continued. “I think they should still have him host. I mean, who are they going to get? Mother Theresa?”

Reports yesterday (Dec. 10) surfaced that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering holding the event without a host at all.



