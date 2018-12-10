Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years In Prison Over Felony Cocaine Indictment

The rapper was indicted on three counts of felony and misdemeanor drug possession.

Things aren't looking to good for Ty Dolla $ign at the moment. The singer has reportedly been indicted on drug charges, and that could mean serious prison time.

Ty Dolla was reportedly indicted on felony cocaine and THC possession as well as a misdemeanor possession for one ounce of marijuana, TMZ reports.

He was reportedly busted while riding around in a limo in Fulton County, Georgia in Sept. 2018. Police reportedly arrested Ty after drug dogs discovered the illegal substances on him. While the singer was riding around with a handful of people, including DJ Skrillex, he was the only one detained by police. He was reportedly arrested just two hours before he was expected to co-headline a show at ATL's Cellaris Arena, alongside G-Eazy.

This is a serious situation for Ty. If he is convicted, he's facing up to 15 years in prison. Ty Dolla $ign has not commented on his current legal statement at this time. It is unclear when he is due back in court.