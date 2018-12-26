Tyra Banks Reportedly Leaving 'America's Got Talent'
On to the next!
According to reports, Tyra Banks will reportedly be leaving her hosting gig on NBC’s America’s Got Talent to focus on production for the big and small screens.
Per The New York Post’s Page Six, the supermodel has hosted the show since last year, replacing the talent show’s former host, Nick Cannon. Cannon reportedly left the show after NBC reportedly threatened to terminate his contract.
A source close to Banks told Page Six that “Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests… she wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to ‘AGT’ in the new year.” Banks not only served as host for the show in 2017; she also reprised her position as head judge on America’s Next Top Model.
In November, the Life Size 2 star told NBC Access that she was unsure of her next move with the show.
“I think I had a really nice run with AGT,” she said. “I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life-Size — I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”
