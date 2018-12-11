Vic Mensa Apologized To XXXTentacion's Mother Over BET Freestyle Diss

Vic Mensa sparked controversy earlier this year after he took jabs at XXXTentacion's abusive past during a freestyle at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Many criticized the timing of his diss, saying he shouldn't have said it while X's mother was in attendance to accept her son's award. While Vic stated that he doesn't regret his comments, he admitted that he did apologize to X's mom.

"I actually reached out to his mother personally,” the rapper said during an appearance on radio's "The Breakfast Club" on Monday (Dec. 10). "I apologized to her because I didn’t know she would be in attendance… I wouldn’t walk back any of my statements because what I said, I meant. And some more truth came to light not long after."

He also mentioned that although his timing was inappropriate, his talking points were important and necessary. "At the end of the day, I do think that the conversation that I was trying to bring up and that I did bring up is a super necessary conversation," he continued. "Maybe the way of going about it was not the best for the time, but I think the conversation is one that had to be had – talking about violence against women and misogyny in hip-hop, but particularly violence against women. I had a lot of people on the low reach out to me and thank me for that."

As previously mentioned, XXXTentacion was accused of physically abusing his then-pregnant, ex-girlfriend. Vic's freestyle included the lines: "Only time you bear arms is in a wife beater, loser/Your favorite rapper is an abuser." Weeks after the viral diss, audio obtained by Pitchfork, revealed the rapper admitting to committing physical harm against her and others.

Check out Vic Mensa full interview above.