The Reward Leading To The Capture Of Jazmine Barnes' Killer Is Now $100K

A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who has credible information, which will lead to the arrest of the white man who shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

"We want to make sure that we get the right person as quickly as possible," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference.

The unprovoked attack sent shockwaves through the Harris County community, leaving many wanting justice for Jazmine and her surviving family members. Police are hoping the sketched description offered by Jazmine's sisters will help capture the killer. Until then, all law enforcement have to work with is a grainy image of the getaway vehicle, a red extended cab pick-up truck.

Along with the reward money, a Go Fund Me account has been established to assist with Jazmine's funeral. At the time of this post, more than 1,600 people have donated $41,491, surpassing the $6,000 goal.

Jazmine's mother, La Porsha Washington is recovering from a gunshot wound, while Jazmine's siblings experienced injury due to shattered glass from the bullets. During an interview from her hospital bed, Washington reiterated the attack was unprovoked.

Jazmine's services will be held at 10 AM, (11 AM EST) on Tuesday, Jan 8 at Green House, with her funeral taking place at noon.

