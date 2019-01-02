Pusha-T and Drake left their rap beef back in 2018, but if you ask the G.O.O.D. Music artist, he was sure it would have lasted much longer than it did. In a recent interview for Variety, Pusha claimed he thought the feud would go back and forth well into the new year.

"I was in it for the long haul … for hip-hop," Pusha said of his sparring with Drizzy. "I thought this was going to be a running thing, back and forth. I was sure he’d have a rebuttal. I did what I wanted to do. I only deal in truth, how I see things. When you’re dealing with words, it’s a way of dealing with truth and how the pubic process that, how they interpret that. And what touches them and what touches the person you’re going against. I actually thought we were going to keep on."

The "Infrared" rapper also noted that the beef was inevitable. He attributed the hunger to battle Drake to the true essence of rap. "It was always going to be, always going to happen. I was always going to get off. 'Infrared' had to happen. We were doing the back and forth," Pusha-T said, referencing his first diss track on his 2018 album DAYTONA. "This is what rap is. He is… it is a machine in dealing with him. So we deal. But I had to do things at my own time. You can’t just jump out there. We’ve seen how that works when you just treat it like a street battle. It’s really not. You have to play chess."

Despite Pusha's expectations, the beef didn't go further (at least not on wax) than his track "The Story of Adidon," which revealed Drake had a son. The foes later spoke about their feud during interviews. It was reported that J. Prince advised Drake not to respond in order to protect his brand and empire. Drake also noted on an episode of HBO's The Shop that he decided not to respond and in an attempt to cleanse himself of the negative energy.