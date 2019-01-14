A$AP Rocky And Playboi Carti Get In Fight With Group After Toronto Show

The duo were caught on video getting into a scuffle with an opposing group.

A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti appeared to get into a scuffle with an opposing groups of dudes following A$AP's show in Toronto on Friday night (Jan. 11). And according to a video that's been circulating the Internet, things got pretty violent.

A$AP reportedly stopped in the 6 as part of his Injured Generation Tour. The video shows, Rocky (wearing a white tee shirt) holding a bottle of champagne as he hoovers over an unknown man on the ground, whom appears to be holding his face. It looks as though a bunch of other guys in the background are arguing and fighting. Meanwhile, another person whom fans are claiming his Playboi Carti, appears to smash a bottle of Hennessy on the ground in rage.

Despite the turn of events outside of the venue, Rocky appeared to have a great night stage. He performed numerous songs from his latest studio album Testing, including "Tony Tone." He also shared a new song, which is reportedly titled "Babushka."

Rocky and Carti have not addressed the scuffle at this time. It's unclear who or what may have started the altercation.

Take a look at the clip from the fight in the video below.