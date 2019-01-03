Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton has reportedly released a statement in response to R. Kelly's former backup singer, who claimed she witnessed the then- 15-year-old singer having sex with Kelly in the '90s on a tour bus.

"The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming 'Surviving' documentary that described seeing, meeting, or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar," Haughton's statement, which began circulating the Internet on Jan. 2, reads. "My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet Earth, until now."

"These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongue of saboteurs of Aaliyah's legacy," Haughton continues. "Shame on all those involved in this project who thought it kosher to drag Aaliyah's name into a situation that has nothing to do with her today."

As previously reported, the upcoming Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly features a testimony from Jovante Cunningham, who says she witnessed the "Pied Piper of R&B" engaging in sexual intercourse with the late singer on his tour bus.

Surviving R. Kelly airs on Jan. 3, on Lifetime at 9/8C. Read the full comment below.

"The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming 'Surviving' documentary that described seeing, meeting, or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar. My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet Earth, until now. These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongue of saboteurs of Aaliyah's legacy. Shame on all those involved in this project who thought it kosher to drag Aaliyah's name into a situation that has nothing to do with her today."

