A$AP Bari Pleads Guilty, Fined For 2017 Sexual Assault Incident

January 3, 2019 - 9:54 am by VIBE

"There is no need to ever be so abusive and humiliating to a female."

A$AP Bari plead guilty to one count of sexual assault for a 2017 incident in a hotel room, and was fined during day one of his London trial (Jan. 3).

The rapper and designer (born Jabari Shelton) admitted to assaulting a young woman at the Curtain Hotel in the Shoreditch area of London in July 2017. He was fined £4,000 ($5,036) and told to pay £2,500 ($3,147) to the victim as means to avoid jail time.

According to ITV, Judge Zoe Smith QC told the A$AP Mob member "The court does have concerns in this matter because it has exposed a very unpleasant attitude by you towards women." She later added, "You say that you were angry but there is no need to ever be so abusive and humiliating to a female."

In July 2017, footage of Bari attempting to force a woman to perform oral sex on him made the rounds. After the woman refused and tried to get away, Bari is shown slapping her buttocks. After the now-deleted video began gaining virality, the woman involved tweeted, "I was forced into bed by Bari and his crew and Bari got upset because I refused to engage in any sexual acts."

Bari's relationship with Nike ended after news of the alleged assault made headlines.

Aaliyah
Getty Images

Aaliyah's Mother Claims R. Kelly's Backup Singer Lied About Sex Allegations

Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton has reportedly released a statement in response to R. Kelly's former backup singer, who claimed she witnessed the then- 15-year-old singer having sex with Kelly in the '90s on a tour bus.

"The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming 'Surviving' documentary that described seeing, meeting, or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar," Haughton's statement, which began circulating the Internet on Jan. 2, reads. "My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet Earth, until now."

"These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongue of saboteurs of Aaliyah's legacy," Haughton continues. "Shame on all those involved in this project who thought it kosher to drag Aaliyah's name into a situation that has nothing to do with her today."

As previously reported, the upcoming Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly features a testimony from Jovante Cunningham, who says she witnessed the "Pied Piper of R&B" engaging in sexual intercourse with the late singer on his tour bus.

Surviving R. Kelly airs on Jan. 3, on Lifetime at 9/8C. Read the full comment below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🚨⚠️URGENT MESSAGE ⚠️🚨 🕊Hi Team Aaliyah, it has come to our attention that Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton has reached out to a fan as a call to action for the Special Ones (As she so lovingly calls us) with this direct quote in response to the Lifetime Surviving RKelly Documentary . . Please forward this message and quote to any media outlet, anyone and everyone you know via all your social media platforms, websites, blogs etc... It is urgent that we do this ASAP as the documentary is set to air on the 4th of January. . Aaliyah isn't here to defend herself. We as a fanbase are, and we must defend her now! . We can't let "LIEtime" get away with this defamation of character on Aaliyah, her family, her estate, her foundation. We have the power in 2019 via social media to squash this story once and for all! Make it go viral! . ✊🏽Let’s do this! Anyone need the quote for reposting or media purposes DM ME- AFM /.\ 🙏✊🏽 . . . 📸Image & some wording in the body of this post reposted from @aaliyah_archives . #Aaliyah #aaliyahdanahaughton #aaliyahhaughton #TeamAaliyah #RKelly #lifetime #bet #foxnews #theshaderoom #lifetimetv #balleralert #thesource #thesourcemagazine #peoplemagazine #missyelliott #mediatakeout #wendywilliams #vh1 #mtv #pressrelease #urbanmedia #xxlmagazine #complexmag #complexmagazine #vibemagazine #vox #newsweek

A post shared by Aaliyah For MAC (@aaliyahformac) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:17am PST

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Backup Singer Recalls Witnessing Him Have Sex With Aaliyah

Continue Reading
pusha-t-thought-drake-beef-last-longer-1546449851
Getty Images

Pusha-T Thought His Beef With Drake Would've Lasted Much Longer

Pusha-T and Drake left their rap beef back in 2018, but if you ask the G.O.O.D. Music artist, he was sure it would have lasted much longer than it did. In a recent interview for Variety, Pusha claimed he thought the feud would go back and forth well into the new year.

"I was in it for the long haul … for hip-hop," Pusha said of his sparring with Drizzy. "I thought this was going to be a running thing, back and forth. I was sure he’d have a rebuttal. I did what I wanted to do. I only deal in truth, how I see things. When you’re dealing with words, it’s a way of dealing with truth and how the pubic process that, how they interpret that. And what touches them and what touches the person you’re going against. I actually thought we were going to keep on."

The "Infrared" rapper also noted that the beef was inevitable. He attributed the hunger to battle Drake to the true essence of rap. "It was always going to be, always going to happen. I was always going to get off. 'Infrared' had to happen. We were doing the back and forth," Pusha-T said, referencing his first diss track on his 2018 album DAYTONA. "This is what rap is. He is… it is a machine in dealing with him. So we deal. But I had to do things at my own time. You can’t just jump out there. We’ve seen how that works when you just treat it like a street battle. It’s really not. You have to play chess."

Despite Pusha's expectations, the beef didn't go further (at least not on wax) than his track "The Story of Adidon," which revealed Drake had a son. The foes later spoke about their feud during interviews. It was reported that J. Prince advised Drake not to respond in order to protect his brand and empire. Drake also noted on an episode of HBO's The Shop that he decided not to respond and in an attempt to cleanse himself of the negative energy.

Continue Reading
Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX
Bob Levey

Petition Seeking Tekashi 6ix9ine's Prison Release Reaches 40,000 Signatures

Tekashi 6ix9ine may be facing life in prison if he is convicted of racketeering charges, but fans are hoping a petition will get him released if only for a short while. Fans have reportedly launched a petition in order to convince a judge to release the troubled rapper on bail. Surprisingly, the petition has already garnered more than 40,000 signatures.

The petition's initial goal was 25,000 signatures. After surpassing that number, it was increased to 50,000. Now, the petition is less than 2,000 signatures away from securing its goal.

The petition was reportedly created by TWG Inc. on Saturday (Dec. 29). It's goal is to help free Tekashi so that he can "get back with his family & continue to make great music for his fans while he fights this legal battle."

As previously reported, Tekashi's legal team attempted to get the artist released in time for the holidays, but a judge did not grant the request, stating that the "Fefe" rapper was a possible threat to society and a flight risk. The petition seeks to disprove that notion. "Let’s show that this Rainbow hair rapper is a non threat to any community but is loved for all that he has done & the positive impact he has on others," the petition adds.

Although unlikely, if the bail is approved, Tekashi's legal team has put together a bail package that is worth $1.5 million.

If you're interested in signing the petition, head over to Change.org here.

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Enters Not Guilty Plea

Continue Reading

