A$AP Bari To Stand Trial For Sexual Assault In London

At least four witnesses are expected to fly across the pond when the trial officially begins on Thursday.

Rapper and designer A$AP Bari will stand trial in London for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2017. According to The Mirror, Bari, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual assault last July.

"[Bari] denied two counts of sexual assault back in June, with his barrister telling the court he was 'extremely keen' to contest the charges," the publication writes. At the hearing, the musician's attorney Gideon Cammerman QC stated "This is made up for the purpose of improving the chance of success in a civil action in the United States for $1million."

Last July, a video of the alleged adult leaked online, which shows Bari (real name Jabari Shelton) reportedly trying to force a woman to perform oral sex on him. When she refused and tried to get away, he smacks her on the bottom.

"I was forced into bed by Bari and his crew and Bari got upset because I refused to engage in any sexual acts," the woman allegedly in the video tweeted after it began to go viral. The video has since been deleted, and Bari has denied the allegations.

