Is B2K Making A 'You Got Served 2'?

"Y'all ain’t ready."

2019 is seriously turning out to be the year of nostalgia. After B2K announced their Millennium Tour, the group's member, J Boog, recently suggested the band is also making a sequel to their hit movie You Got Served.

J Boog posted a teaser on Instagram on Monday (Jan. 14). The short video clip begins similar to the original film's opening with Timbaland and Magoo's single "Drop," featuring Fatman Scoop blasting in the background. The clip then transitions to a voiceover of Steve Harvey (who played Mr. Rad in the movie). "The money in the hat goes to..." he says as the title flashes across the screen.

"Y'all ain’t ready," Boog wrote in the caption. Another member of the boy band, Raz-B, also commented on the clip that The Shade Room posted with a pair of fire emojis.

As you may remember, You Got Served hit theaters in 2004. The film featured all four members of B2K as well as Marques Houston. The film centered a dance crew run by Omarion and Houston's characters who went up against the hottest dance groups in the area for a shot to be featured in Lil Kim's upcoming music video. Their friendships and morals are tested along the way.

You Got Served was followed by 2011's You Got Served: Beat the World, but it did not feature the original cast.

J Boog and Raz-B are the only two to comment on the suspected sequel. Stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, check out the clip teaser.