Barack Obama Lands Placement On Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart

What a way to start the New Year.

Another day, another historic feat for the nation's most magnetic president. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barack Obama started off the New Year by snagging his first placement on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs Chart. Thanks to Broadway's Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda's "One Last Time (44 Remix)" melody, Obama entered the chart at No. 22 alongside featured artists like the acclaimed BeBe Winans and the play's cast member Christopher Jackson.

The melody was part of a string of remixes under the moniker "Hamildrops" that Miranda created in order to benefit nonprofit organizations, THR notes. The original version of the track was performed during the momentous Hamilton play. Obama's role on the song was to recite a farewell address by George Washington. The iconic figure and the award-winning Miranda's musical relationship previously reached a plateau three years ago when the latter joined No. 44 for a Rose Garden Freestyle at The White House.

From 2016's SXSW Music Film Interactive summit to inviting hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar and Common to The White House to sharing a playlist of his top songs from 2018, Obama has showcased his knowledge and love for the arts and music scene during and after his eight-year reign as president.

In 2008 when he was referred to as president-elect, the famed politician discussed his favorite genres including hip-hop and soul, adding that his iPod could paint a better picture than he could verbalize. Throughout his tenure, he aligned himself with music's top artists from Beyonce and Jay-Z to J. Cole and Chance The Rapper.

