billi-phene-loves-crimes-1547512630
Courtesy Photo

New Music: Billi Phene Drops 'Love Crimes' Off Of Forthcoming EP

January 14, 2019 - 7:50 pm by VIBE

“I’m always down for edgier soundscapes..."

Billi Phene started as a background singer for Rihanna, but since then, she has emerged as a solo entity who is read to take the world by storm on her own accord.

The Bronx-born singer and songwriter recently released her first single off of her forthcoming EP, which is expected to drop in the summer. "Birthed from the ashes of an explosive breakup, 'Love Crimes' is an unapologetic declaration," says a press release for the song, which became available on streaming services Friday, Jan. 11. "Envisioned as an interrogation room confession, it tells the story of emotional self sacrifice."

The artist, who cites her influences as David Bowie, Bjork, Beyonce and Lady Gaga as some of her influences, says that she's always trying to push the envelope. Her lyrics range from mysterious to dangerous to playing with the boundaries of sex.

“I’m always down for edgier soundscapes," she continues. "It’s the story of being nonconformist, and not fitting into any pigeon hole that seems to inform my lyrics and musical choices. It comes from my truest self. Maybe my music can encourage others to do the same...to be different, to be honest with themselves for once.”

Listen to "Love Crimes" below.

In This Story:

Popular

Rappers Respond To Soulja Boy’s Gripe With Tyga

From the Web

More on Vibe

friday-music-releases-stream-1547225146
Getty Images

Future, The Weeknd, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

New year, new music. Artists are kicking off 2019 with some new jams that you definitely need to hear. From Future to The Weeknd and Nomarni, here are the Friday music drops you should be listening to.

Future – "Jump on a Jet"

Future is pumping out the hits in 2019. The rapper recently dropped his latest single, "Jumping on a Jet" in preparation for his upcoming album.

Hendrixx announced that he would be releasing his new LP, THE WIZRD, which is slated to drop on Jan. 18. The album will also be accompanied by a documentary of the same name, which will likely chronicle his creative process.

Stream "Jumping on a Jet" below.

Gesaffelstein ft. The Weeknd – "Lost in the Fire"

The Weeknd has joined forces with French producer Gesaffelstein for their new single "Lost in the Fire."

The song began gaining attention on the Internet after some fans suspected that The Weeknd was taking shots at Drake. "And I just want a baby with the right one/‘Cause I would never be the one to hide one," The Weeknd sings. It was assumed that the line was referring to Drake's son Adonis.

According to the lyrics on Apple Music, however, the line is actually: “I would never be the one to hurt one.”

Listen to "Lost in the Fire" below.

Normani & Sam Smith – "Dancing With A Stranger"

Normani is gearing up for a pop takeover. The former Fifth Harmony member teamed up with Sam Smith for their new collaboration "Dancing With A Stranger." The smoky ballad perfectly pairs Sam's commanding vocals with Normani's lustful energy.

According to Normani, the collaboration occurred after the two just so happened to be working next to each other in a studio in Los Angeles. Of the song, Smith said that "it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring.  It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine."

Listen to "Dancing With A Stranger" below.

 

Khlaid & Kane Brown – "Saturday Nights (Remix)"

Khalid enlists country musician and songwriter Kane Brown for the remix to his Suncity standout, “Saturday Nights.” Fans of the original song will be glad to know that the original arrangement hasn’t been touched, however, Brown tells his story in the song’s second verse, which deals with a story of a starry-eyed woman.

The El Paso, TX native released his follow-up to American Teen in October 2018, and Brown has steadily been on the rise as one to watch on the country scene.

Listen to "Saturday Nights (Remix)" below.

Boogie – "Silent Ride"

Boogie is back with a new track. The Compton native recently dropped "Silent Ride." The song appears on his upcoming project, Everything's For Sale, which is slated to drop on Jan. 25.

The slow-burning track sounds like the perfect background tunes to ride down the street with. I know I'm wrong but let me slide / Uh, Yes I ain't right before I ride / Just tell the world but I'm dead inside / The ride was long, I slept for five / She got my phone, I'm petrified/ She read my text, I read her mind," he spits.

Listen to Boogie's "Silent Ride" below.

Kemba – "Deadass"

New York City’s Kemba is back from a quiet time away from the scene with his declaration of his devotion to the Big Apple, the boom-baptic “Deadass.” Introduced by Ebro who played it on his Beats 1 show, Kemba could potentially be taking this and other hits on the road during his upcoming Vibrant Tour. It kicks off on Jan. 30 in Boston, and concludes in Denver on Mar. 9.

Listen to "Deadass" below.

Makonnen Ft. Gucci Mane – "Spendin"

Makonnen is back with a new single. He dropped "Spendin" featuring Gucci Mane. The track comes years after Makonnen deliver a tribute to Guwop on the song "Big Gucci."

Listen to "Spendin" below.

Curren$y – Plan of Attack

Curren$y calls on his Jet Life cohorts Trademark Da Skydiver and Young Roddy Go for “Plan Of Attack,” their first track together in almost five years. The nearly three-minute song was produced by 206derek, B-Eazy the DJ, and SethFromAbove, and features the group trading off verses. Curren$y will be going on tour with Wiz Khalifa for their joint 2009 tour, which is set to begin in February.

Listen to Curren$y's "Plan of Attack" below.

Lil Duval Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Pull Up"

Lil Duval is taking his newfound music fame seriously and included heavyweight Ty Dolla $ign in his new track “Pull Up.” The feel-good track is sure to get people moving, and joins “Smile” as another certified bop from the comedian. Back in December, the two teased the potential track via social media. “We just vibing to this new sh*t,” Duval said during an Instagram Live session with Ty back in December. “You already know what the f*ck going on.”

Listen to "Pull Up" below.

Continue Reading
Sparkle-New-Song-We-Are-Ready Sparkle-New-Song-We-Are-Ready
DNA Entertainment

Sparkle Declares War With "We Are Ready," Shares Single On 'Surviving R. Kelly'

Six years after her last single, "So Bad" and months after mother's death, the singer-songwriter returns with the release of her new song, "We Are Ready."

Two weeks prior to her appearance in dream hampton's executively produced docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, the Chicago native debuted her Jesse Francois-produced single, an anthem of empowerment dedicated to women who have fought and survived abuse, whether it be domestic, physical or sexual.

"They have tried to silence from us, strip away the power from us," she sings at the beginning of the first verse. "Said that we were weak long enough, but time is up/ We ain't weak/ We have a voice and its loud, no we ain't just figure it out/ When we come together we win we overcome battles, we fall, we'll do it again/ And it's never been an easy win, but we are ready."

Following the finale of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, Sparkle took to her Instagram account to thank those involved with the emotion-stirring and insightful documentary. "I want to accredit @dreamhampton @briemirandabryant and everyone at @lifetimetv for presenting my and these courageous women testimonies with such care and accuracy," she writes. "This has been an emotional and eye-opening process. Please pray for all involved.. Sincerely, Thank You!"

Hear "We Are Ready" down below.

Continue Reading

Bad Bunny Addresses Domestic Violence In New "Solo De Mi" Video

Bad Bunny is finishing 2018 as one of the biggest breakout stars in Latin music, and he's using his platform to stand up against an important topic. He's bringing awareness to domestic violence in his new music video for "Solo De Mi."

"Solo De Mi," which translates to "Just of Me" in English, was released as a single on Friday (Dec. 14). The video that premiered on YouTube a day later, has since racked up 5.1 million views and is currently trending on the channel at No. 10. The visual piece evokes emotions as most of the reel depicts a young woman nervously singing in front of a microphone with a battered face.

Towards the end of the video, the tempo switches and the broken woman becomes stronger as the camera pans to Bad Bunny and his entourage partying the night away while the Puerto Rican rapper spits bars in Spanish.

The Latin trap artist shared a clip of the video on Instagram with this caption:

"I'm not sure if cockfighting is abuse, but gender violence against women and the absurd amount of women who are murdered a month IS. When are we going to prioritize what really matters ??! We always want to blame everyone but the one at fault. IT'S TIME TO TAKE ACTION NOW! I know there will be many opinions, but I just tell them that something starts, and everyone does their part as they think they can. WE DO NOT WANT ONE MORE DEATH! Respect the woman, respect the man, respect the neighbor, respect life! LESS VIOLENCE, MORE PERISH! (AND IF SHE WANTS IT, IF IT DOES NOT LET HER SAVE ONLY AND DO NOT KILL IT) 🖤 [LINK IN MY BIO]"

Although the trap-influenced record has yet to debut on the charts, the 24-year-old artist continues to ride high off the success of his current singles, "MIA" and "I Like It," which are currently sitting at No. 2 and No. 42 on the Hot Latin Songs and Hot 100, respectively.

Check out the video above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

no estoy seguro si las peleas de gallo son maltrato, pero la violencia de género en contra de la mujer y la cantidad absurda de mujeres que son asesinadas al mes SÍ LO ES. ¿Cuando vamos a darle prioridad a lo que realmente importa??! Siempre queremos culpar a todos menos al que tiene la culpa. ES HORA DE TOMAR ACCIÓN YA! Sé que habrán muchas opiniones, pero yo solo les digo que por algo se empieza, y cada cual hace su parte como cree que pueda. NO QUEREMOS NI UNA MUERTE MAS! Respeta la mujer, respeta al hombre, respeta al prójimo, respeta la vida! MENOS VIOLENCIA, MAS PERREO! (Y SI ELLA LO QUIERE, SI NO DÉJALA QUE PERREE SOLA Y NO LA JODAS)🖤 [LINK EN MI BIO]

A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Dec 15, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

READ MORE: Members Of Young Hollywood Appear On Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

14h ago

Travis Scott Explains Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Decision

Opinion

8h ago

Ed Buck And The Black Queer Lives That Don't Matter: Op-Ed

Movies & TV

9h ago

Is B2K Making A 'You Got Served' Sequel?