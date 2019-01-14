New year, new music. Artists are kicking off 2019 with some new jams that you definitely need to hear. From Future to The Weeknd and Nomarni, here are the Friday music drops you should be listening to.

Future – "Jump on a Jet"

Future is pumping out the hits in 2019. The rapper recently dropped his latest single, "Jumping on a Jet" in preparation for his upcoming album.

Hendrixx announced that he would be releasing his new LP, THE WIZRD, which is slated to drop on Jan. 18. The album will also be accompanied by a documentary of the same name, which will likely chronicle his creative process.

Stream "Jumping on a Jet" below.

Gesaffelstein ft. The Weeknd – "Lost in the Fire"

The Weeknd has joined forces with French producer Gesaffelstein for their new single "Lost in the Fire."

The song began gaining attention on the Internet after some fans suspected that The Weeknd was taking shots at Drake. "And I just want a baby with the right one/‘Cause I would never be the one to hide one," The Weeknd sings. It was assumed that the line was referring to Drake's son Adonis.

According to the lyrics on Apple Music, however, the line is actually: “I would never be the one to hurt one.”

Listen to "Lost in the Fire" below.

Normani & Sam Smith – "Dancing With A Stranger"

Normani is gearing up for a pop takeover. The former Fifth Harmony member teamed up with Sam Smith for their new collaboration "Dancing With A Stranger." The smoky ballad perfectly pairs Sam's commanding vocals with Normani's lustful energy.

According to Normani, the collaboration occurred after the two just so happened to be working next to each other in a studio in Los Angeles. Of the song, Smith said that "it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine."

Listen to "Dancing With A Stranger" below.

Khlaid & Kane Brown – "Saturday Nights (Remix)"

Khalid enlists country musician and songwriter Kane Brown for the remix to his Suncity standout, “Saturday Nights.” Fans of the original song will be glad to know that the original arrangement hasn’t been touched, however, Brown tells his story in the song’s second verse, which deals with a story of a starry-eyed woman.

The El Paso, TX native released his follow-up to American Teen in October 2018, and Brown has steadily been on the rise as one to watch on the country scene.

Listen to "Saturday Nights (Remix)" below.

Boogie – "Silent Ride"

Boogie is back with a new track. The Compton native recently dropped "Silent Ride." The song appears on his upcoming project, Everything's For Sale, which is slated to drop on Jan. 25.

The slow-burning track sounds like the perfect background tunes to ride down the street with. I know I'm wrong but let me slide / Uh, Yes I ain't right before I ride / Just tell the world but I'm dead inside / The ride was long, I slept for five / She got my phone, I'm petrified/ She read my text, I read her mind," he spits.

Listen to Boogie's "Silent Ride" below.

Kemba – "Deadass"

New York City’s Kemba is back from a quiet time away from the scene with his declaration of his devotion to the Big Apple, the boom-baptic “Deadass.” Introduced by Ebro who played it on his Beats 1 show, Kemba could potentially be taking this and other hits on the road during his upcoming Vibrant Tour. It kicks off on Jan. 30 in Boston, and concludes in Denver on Mar. 9.

Listen to "Deadass" below.

Makonnen Ft. Gucci Mane – "Spendin"

Makonnen is back with a new single. He dropped "Spendin" featuring Gucci Mane. The track comes years after Makonnen deliver a tribute to Guwop on the song "Big Gucci."

Listen to "Spendin" below.

Curren$y – Plan of Attack

Curren$y calls on his Jet Life cohorts Trademark Da Skydiver and Young Roddy Go for “Plan Of Attack,” their first track together in almost five years. The nearly three-minute song was produced by 206derek, B-Eazy the DJ, and SethFromAbove, and features the group trading off verses. Curren$y will be going on tour with Wiz Khalifa for their joint 2009 tour, which is set to begin in February.

Listen to Curren$y's "Plan of Attack" below.

Lil Duval Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Pull Up"

Lil Duval is taking his newfound music fame seriously and included heavyweight Ty Dolla $ign in his new track “Pull Up.” The feel-good track is sure to get people moving, and joins “Smile” as another certified bop from the comedian. Back in December, the two teased the potential track via social media. “We just vibing to this new sh*t,” Duval said during an Instagram Live session with Ty back in December. “You already know what the f*ck going on.”

Listen to "Pull Up" below.