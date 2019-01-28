black monday regina hall don cheadle episode 2
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Gets Back To Black And Dawn Shines Brighter: Episode 2 Recap

January 28, 2019 - 6:24 pm by Keith Nelson Jr.

In episode "364," Mo’s disrespect pushes her to quit, moments before his investment firm takes on a problem only she can solve.

We’ll gladly say it: Black Monday’s series premiere episode wasn’t nearly Black enough.

The 34-minute episode was conspicuously devoid of almost any acknowledgment that two of the show leads are black in a historically non-inclusive industry, but that all changes in episode two. In episode "364," Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Don Cheadle)’s disrespect pushes Dawn (Regina Hall) to quit, moments before his investment firm takes on a problem only she can solve, all while he’s being shadowed by a white filmmaker aiming to do a biopic on “a black man trying to break into the white boy’s club” known as Wall Street.

Within the first minute, Mo educates the filmmaker on Black people’s colloquial use of the word “bad,” asks that the star of his biopic not be whitewashed, and lets the filmmaker know a Black man breaking into anything, even metaphorically, is nothing he wants to be associated with. Blackness is still more or less a punchline for jokes rather than a talking point for deeper discussion, but it yields some of the funniest moments. Though the scene lasts for about 45 seconds, Dawn is followed (and addressed with stereotypical Black slang) by white employees in a high-end clothing store and becomes one of the funniest sequences of the entire episode. She derisively asking a white woman who mistakes her for an employee of the store if “you see a name tag on my titty” before death glaring her into submission is so scintillating, it should be the opening sequence of every episode.

Black Monday’s somewhat nonchalant approach to race could be due to it being set in the 1980s. The mere acknowledgment of the characters’ blackness through racial prejudice while not letting it derail their everyday lives adds authenticity to the 1980s aesthetic of Black Monday as the decade was a time that saw Black executives rise in the ranks on Wall Street. In the mid-1980s, Wardell R. Lazard founded WR Lazard Securities Corporation, one of the earliest minority-owned firms, and expressly stated the firm’s “aim is to be a highly professional firm that just happens to be minority-owned.''

Black Monday may never dive deep into blackness in order to free its characters to grow in ways not confined by race. The results have been excellent, so far.

The Dynamic Duo

The premiere episode only gave us glimpses of what the second episode revealed to be the fulcrum of Black Monday’s narrative momentum: Dawn and Mo. The second episode lets the star players shine with most of their scenes being together or referencing the other. The intraoffice chess match Dawn and Mo engage in wavered between romantic comedy and the meticulousness of a procedural drama. Cheadle and Hall turned two characters walking in and out of an office into a masterclass of emotional command, comedic timing, and solid script writing.

Interestingly, episode two shows how Dawn and Mo’s chemistry is more than an incubator for a reignited romance as the premiere episode intimated. It’s through Dawn that we get to peek through the cracks of Mo’s vulgar and volatile protective shell housing the narcissist that refers to “needing” someone as the “N-word.” She inspires Mo to admit to the filmmaker he’s a “tortured hero” since he can’t say he needs Dawn, yet acts as if he does.

In the end, it’s Dawn who shines the brightest in the episode, after being given extra screen time compared to the premiere episode. The second episode did a better job of pacing than the premiere, but still faced issues that, if they persist, could prevent the show from reaching its full potential.

Growing Pains

Black Monday has a bit of a time issue. Both of the first two episodes clock in at under 35 minutes, with episode two clocking in at just over 29 minutes. The first two episodes often feel as if the show doesn’t have enough time to give important aspects of the narrative enough time. Mo’s self-reflection only appears near the tail end of the first two episodes, instead of meticulously woven into the episode’s primary story. That’s fine for now, but this manner of rolling out a character’s emotional depth after an episode of being the opposite could quickly look like a cheap way to add a redemptive quality to the objectively obscene things Black Monday gets away with.

Then again, Mo jokingly saying, “So, while Nancy Reagan was telling everyone AIDS was no big whoop, I bet long on condoms because I knew that sh*t had legs” may be the type of humor to keep us watching faithfully every week.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton (right) and Lolo Jones (center) reportedly had a falling out on 'Big Brother,' which prompted the show's live feeds to cut out.
Getty Images

Tamar Braxton Gets Into Shouting Match With Lolo Jones On 'Big Brother'

Fans of the reality show Celebrity Big Brother believe that an alleged altercation between Tamar Braxton and Olympian Lolo Jones led to speculation that the latter houseguest was going to leave the show.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, the hurdler reportedly got into an argument with the singer and reality star. The live feed, which keeps fans engaged on what’s going on in the house 24/7, was cut after the two yelled and got very close to one another.

”I’m gonna f**king start because you want to tell me,” said Jones to Braxton, who reportedly said ‘don’t start.’ “You asked me what the f**k and then you f**kin ‘pop off. So why the f**k would I not get mad? You do this every motherf**king day. Like don’t f**king start with me… What you need to f**king do is calm down and stop f**king popping off on everybody.”

Some fans of the show claim on social media that Jones slapped Braxton’s glasses off of her face. However, that is up for debate. Jones is not Braxton’s first enemy in the house, however. She and Kandi Burress have discussed their “frenemy” relationship since the show began.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TamarBraxton & #LoloJones may have gotten physical on #CelebrityBigBrother this morning. #Kandi tries to stop it. Live feeds were cut right after, but it's been reported that Lolo knocked Tamar's glasses off. 👀👀

A post shared by Brandon (@officialbrandonawhite) on Jan 26, 2019 at 12:24pm PST

LoLo Jones slapped the glasses off of Tamar Braxton’s whole face? #CBB #CelebrityBigBrother #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/xZjhKXgRXx

— Ayesha Abdallah (@Baddieayes) January 26, 2019

black monday don cheadle episode 1
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Is More Than The Black Wolf of Wall Street: Episode 1 Recap

Describing Showtime’s dramedy Black Monday as the black Wolf of Wall Street is lazy, yet inevitable. The show, set in the year leading up to the global stock market crash on October 19th, 1987, centers on Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle) and his investment firm the Jammer Group featuring star trader Dawn Darcy (Regina Hall). The show is as much of an unflinching look into the institutionalized debauchery of Wall Street as Martin Scorsese’s 2013 masterpiece. Especially if the first 34 minutes of the series is any indication.

In the first episode ("365"), a body falls through the hood of a Lamborghini Limousine (aka “Lambo Limo”), Mo is gifted cocaine for his birthday, and a coworker flops an uncircumcised penis on Wall Street newcomer Blair Pfaff’s (Andrew Rannells) shoulder while he’s working. Once you see how the show’s comedic appeal is powered by Mo, an abhorrent, predatorial capitalist who will gladly starve a child to fatten his pocket, it’d be natural to think, “Oh, that’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, just with Jheri curl activator spray.”

You’d be terribly wrong.

The Misdirection of Black Monday

The most appealing part of Black Monday’s premiere episode is undoubtedly its use of misdirection. The Wolf Of Wall Street is fundamentally based on one character, Jordan Belfort. Black Monday starts off as if it’s going to hone in on the singular character who caused the Wall Street crash, but eventually reveals that the crash itself is the main character of the show. Each episode is named after a number between 1 - 365, with the premiere titled “365,” the first day, and the first puzzle piece, leading to the collapse. If you blink at the wrong time you could miss out on a clue as to who and/or what caused the collapse; an enthralling mystery element that Wolf of Wall Street never had.

Mo also tricks viewers into thinking he’s blinded by his arrogance, when in fact he’s highly cerebral and sensitive. There’s an almost catatonic gaze that washes over his face when he sees his former love interest, Dawn, with her husband Spencer (Kadeem Hardison) and when he recollects the moments before he put his plan to snag Blair in motion without knowing it’ll work. Those brief moments of believable vulnerability are expertly acted by Cheadle and makes him a much more nuanced and relatable character than DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort.

The Partners in Crime

The cast of characters in the series' premiere helps distinguish the show from being simply a Black Wolf of Wall Street as there is an almost intentional avoidance of any concentration on race. Mo may jokingly say he’s going to put the “brother” in Lehman Brothers and get his Jheri curls moistened in the middle of the office by his chauffeur, but that’s as deep as the premiere episode delves into race. The closest the episode came to addressing Mo being one of the few black faces in a sea of white men on Wall Street is when Mo’s hilariously enraged by a newspaper calling him “the Billy Ocean of Wall Street,” referencing the legendary Trinidadian-British R&B singer.

Dawn’s blackness is never addressed in the premiere, but her performance is one of the episode’s best. She’s the best trader in the Jammer Group, and while she is the most level headed of the group, she isn’t the moral compass keeping the frat house on course to always do the right thing. She’s mounting male coworkers to thrust into their imaginary breasts and squeezing her imaginary set of balls to intimidate. She smokes while she does cardio, likes to order “regular cocaine” during lunch, and has enough intriguing, and as of yet untapped, facets of her character to potentially carry entire episodes by herself. Which is more than we can say for the rest of the characters.

On paper, the episode and series are well cast with former nominees and winners of Screen Actor Guild Awards, Tony Awards, Golden Globes Awards. However, we don’t watch TV shows on paper. Jammer Group trader Keith (Paul Scheer), and all of his unfunny, crude one-liners and insecurities with balding is basically Scheer’s Andre Nowzick character from FX’s The League, just on Wall Street in the 1980s. Blair is built as not only the hotshot new kid on Wall Street with a game-changing algorithm but also as the most important character to possibly cause the eventual Black Monday crash. Yet, he is one of the most boring characters in the premiere due to how forgetful his parts are in comparison to powerhouses like Hall and Cheadle.

Black Monday is more than a black Wolf of Wall Street. It’s a thrilling coke binge we’ll all be strung out on weekly.

idris-elba-stands-in-front-of-yardie-poster-uk-premiere
Jeff Spicer

Idris Elba's Directed Drama 'Yardie' Gets A U.S. Release Date

Idris Elba has taken on the responsibility of showing audiences the richness of Jamaican-British culture in his directorial debut Yardie, and with the help of Rialto Pictures, the crime-drama will make its way to American theaters.

Set for a March 15 release, Yardie follows D (played by Aml Ameen) a young Jamaican man who never made peace with his older brother's murder. With the help of a Kingston music producer, D gets embroiled in a life of crime, until he's sent to London. There he reconnects with a past love who's also the mother of his child.

D's life begins to take a turn for the better until he learns the identity of his brother's killer, putting him at odds with a ruthless London gangster. The film, set in the 1970s, derives its name from the original written by Jamaican born British raised writer Victor Headley.

When many think of Jamaica they often think of sandy beaches and gorgeous sunsets. London has also been romanticized to just be red phone booths and Buckingham Palace. While speaking to Deadline, Elba notes the nuance of the film, while also honing in on its universal themes.

"It falls in line with a very specific Afro-Caribbean experience by the way of Kingston, Jamaica and East London, but plays right into the heart of the universal human experience of loss and trauma," Elba said. My work as an actor both in the UK and the U.S. informed every decision I made as a director and my love of music give this film a pulse I know they will feel in Brooklyn."

Yardie hits U.S. theaters March 15.

