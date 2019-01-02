Cardi B Makes Plans To Release Sophomore Album

Let's get ready for Cardi, 2019.

For those who can’t get enough of Cardi B, you’re in luck. The Bronx native recently announced during an Instagram Live video (Jan. 1), that she’s planning to drop an album following her brilliant Invasion of Privacy.

"Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019," Cardi said. "Hopefully I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don't know how possible that's going to be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy."

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's album debuted in April 2018 at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Thirteen songs on the project also attained platinum or gold status by the RIAA.

But it leaves the masses wondering about the contents of the album since 2018 was eventful for Cardi — she became a mom and announced (a possibly) estranged relationship with her husband Offset. When she made Invasion of Privacy, she felt like the public wanted everything from her.

"When I was doing my album these past couple of months, my privacy has been invaded the most,” she said on Sway’s Universe. “I feel like I give people a lot and people still want more. When it comes to my pregnancy, I had people harassing me, stalking me. If it’s not something about me, it’s something about my man."

We're excited to see what Cardi is cooking up in the studio.

