Cardi B Makes Plans To Release Sophomore Album

January 2, 2019 - 10:43 am by Richy Rosario

Let's get ready for Cardi, 2019. 

For those who can’t get enough of Cardi B, you’re in luck. The Bronx native recently announced during an Instagram Live video (Jan. 1), that she’s planning to drop an album following her brilliant Invasion of Privacy.

"Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019," Cardi said. "Hopefully I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don't know how possible that's going to be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's album debuted in April 2018 at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Thirteen songs on the project also attained platinum or gold status by the RIAA.

But it leaves the masses wondering about the contents of the album since 2018 was eventful for Cardi — she became a mom and announced (a possibly) estranged relationship with her husband Offset. When she made Invasion of Privacy, she felt like the public wanted everything from her.

"When I was doing my album these past couple of months, my privacy has been invaded the most,” she said on Sway’s Universe. “I feel like I give people a lot and people still want more. When it comes to my pregnancy, I had people harassing me, stalking me. If it’s not something about me, it’s something about my man."

We're excited to see what Cardi is cooking up in the studio.

Scott-King-Bars-Still-Exist-1545932890
Scott King

Taking A Hov Classic, Brooklyn's Scott King Proves "Bars Still Exist"

What more can Scott King say, other than he's the realest to do this by his own admission. It's been a long rebranding road for the MC that was once rolling with Jermaine Dupri as Q Da Kid. These days you can find the Brooklyn rap bar bender dropping lines like the ones found in his newest freestyle, "Bars Still Exist."

With a clean assist from DJ Waffles, King has his upcoming Trial & Error EP on deck. Yet, the video was filmed and edited by Dominic Fondon. In it, King takes the Jay-Z classic track, "What More Can I Say" produced by The Buchanans, and adds his wordy whims in a rugged warehouse suited for the concrete conversation: "Got so many styles, I spazz on every song/I'm to advanced so me and these rappers don't get along."

SCOTT KING - BARS STILL EXIST (OFFICIAL VIDEO) from REALSCOTTKING on Vimeo.

Watch the man claim his clout the right way, by spitting raw raps and taking his talent to higher heights. Check his previous productions here and stay on the look out for more as he's working with producers, Drumma Boy Fresh, Bryan Michael Cox and Cool & Dre to name a few. “There are a million people going through what I’m going through and I want to share that with them,” King says about his style of introspection when he exposes his life between the beats. One to have rocked stages and small cafes, no matter the venue, city or setting he's in this to wow the listener and spread love...the Brooklyn way.

 

 

Speakerfoxxx
Paul R. Giunta

DJ Speakerfoxxx Has Died At 35 Years Old

Popular Atlanta DJ Speakerfoxxx died this past weekend, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. She was 35 years old. Born Christen Nilan, the prominent music maker was a staple of the Atlanta party scene. She was known for DJing for the likes of Yelawolf, Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo and Ritz, along with doing an event with VIBE in recent memory.

The news was confirmed by her manager Xen Lang. In a statement released to The Fader he said: “She was an inspiration to all, through her passion, her ongoing support for ATL music and underground culture,” he told the publication. “She touched many with her dedication, upbeat attitude and excellent music taste. No one was more passionate about their craft, culture and city."

In 2011, she released her solo mixtape Dopeboy Anthems and its follow-up Dope Girl Anthems, which dropped in 2016.  Nilan graduated from the Paideia School and attended Agnes Scott College. She also worked at the AVEDA Institute Atlanta and Van Michael Salon, according to a statement released by her family. In 2017, Speakerfoxxx performed in a VIBE V Sessions event with Fresh Empire. This past August, she confirmed that she had enrolled in rehab for substance abuse, and that she was working on new music.

Speakerfoxx leaves a strong legacy in her hometown, and vouched for its colorful party scene any chance she could. In an interview with VICE in 2016, she said: “There are some parties where people are trying to be cool, but in Atlanta, for the most part, nobody here is too cool to really turn up,” she explained. “Atlanta is the most interactive audience to play for, and I'm not just saying that 'cause I'm from here.”

The cause of death is still unknown.

Many in the Atlanta music community are mourning her death, and have shared their condolences on their timelines.

RIP @SPEAKERFOXXX 2018 is hell, stay strong atlanta family

— Zachary Fox (@zackfox) December 23, 2018

RIP #SpeakerFoxx .. 😔😔😔🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.. Nilan was such a GENUINE spirit !! .. . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (from God we come and to him we shall return ) .. https://t.co/xiSlNOYOLv

— DJ Green Lantern (@DJGREENLANTERN) December 23, 2018

Yo I just heard the tragic news about speakerfoxx. Damn, my heart goes out to her family and loved ones.

— ASH RISER (@ASHRISER) December 24, 2018

A memorial service for Nilan is being held on Saturday at Passion City Church in North East Atlanta at 1 pm ET. Donations for her death can be made to Grateful Hearts Ministries .

To all that loves Nilan we are having a Memorial Service for her in Atlanta this Saturday 1:00 at Passion City Church (the one in midtown). Her mother asked me to spread the word to stand w/ her as we remember Speakerfoxxx. pic.twitter.com/M80uJEmOtf

— BOSCO (@helloBOSCO) December 26, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Getty Images/ Andrew Toth

Cardi B Admits To Going To Puerto Rico With Offset Because She Wanted Sex

There’s been much chatter surrounding the status of Cardi B and Offset’s marriage. And now that the two were recently spotted on a jet ski in Puerto Rico this past weekend, fans are wondering if the “Money” rapper has taken him back. But things are much simpler than a reconciliation—Cardi admitted she hung out with him because she wanted to have sex. So they aren’t officially back together, Complex reports.

Belcalis went on Instagram live and explained it rather bluntly: "I just had to get f***ed, that’s all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cardi B explains what happened with her and Offset in Puerto Rico. Follow @hiphopdx for Hip Hop and More‼️

A post shared by Hip Hop & More (@hiphopdx) on Dec 22, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

Amid the recent salacious revelation, sources close to the couple say that part of their temporary reconciliation stems from Cardi wanting Offset to spend Christmas with their daughter Kulture. "Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter," the sources said, according to E! News . "It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together."

Still, there's no denying Offset has gone to great lengths to get Cardi back; just recently he crashed her Rolling Loud set with an arrangement of flowers that spelled the phrase "Take Me Back." Well, there's no telling if the Invasion of Privacy will indeed take him back for good, but this may be a start.

READ MORE: Update: Cardi B Demands Fans Stop Harassing Her Publicist For Helping Offset

 

 

 

