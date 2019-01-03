JAY-Z, Questlove And More Reportedly Declined Interviews For R. Kelly Documentary

"It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on."

According to dream hampton, the executive producer for the upcoming Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, many musicians and celebrities turned down the opportunity to discuss Kelly's long history of alleged sexual misconduct and abuse.

In two separate interviews, hampton stated that she attempted to reach out to musicians who collaborated with the controversial musician or vocal proponents, such as JAY-Z, Lady Gaga, Questlove, and Dave Chappelle.

"'John Legend was the only one,'" hampton said of the one celebrity who participated in the six-part series. “'I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle..." But they all said no. 'I mean, most people just don't want to touch it. I remember Ahmir ["Questlove" Thompson] was like, 'I would do anything for you but I can't do this.' It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on.'"

Earlier today, it was reported that Kelly's lawyer is threatening to sue Lifetime for airing the documentary, which premieres tonight (Jan. 3) at 9 p.m. EST.

"Kelly says he has 2 audio recordings -- 5 minutes in duration -- that show Lifetime knew 'some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now,'' the site reads.

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Lawyer Threatens To Sue Lifetime Over Upcoming Documentary