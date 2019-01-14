Chance The Rapper, Celine Dion Pull R. Kelly Collaborations Off Streaming

Another one.

Another day, and more music stars have disavowed the alleged actions of R. Kelly. According to TMZ, Celine Dion has removed her song with Kelly, “I’m Your Angel,” from streaming services. Chance The Rapper, whose comments against Kelly were featured in Surviving R. Kelly, also reportedly removed their Coloring Book collaboration, "Somewhere In Paradise."

Dion's song was recorded in 1998, and appeared on the Grammy-winner’s holiday album, These are Special Times. Kelly also wrote the song, however, it did not appear on any of his own albums. “I’m Your Angel” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for several weeks. It was also certified Platinum in the U.S., and was nominated for “Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards.

The removal of these songs comes just a week after pop star Lady Gaga apologized for working with the controversial musician on her album ARTPOP, and removed their collaboration “Do What U Want” from iTunes and streaming services.

Kelly’s alleged behavior towards women and teenage girls has been in the public consciousness for years, however, his conduct was chronicled in a documentary shown on Lifetime titled Surviving R. Kelly, which brought it to the forefront to audiences old and new.



READ MORE: Lady Gaga Apologizes For 2013 R. Kelly Collaboration, Plans To Pull Song From Streaming Services