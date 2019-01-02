Chance The Rapper Reflects On Saving Man From Car Wreck

Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear 3 hats.

More than the people's champ, Chance The Rapper repeatedly proves that he is one of the most selfless beings in the industry. Normally publicized by the entertainment community, one of the 25-year-old's most heroic moments has gone unnoticed until now.

While chronicling the best parts of his 2018, the Coloring Book emcee recalled a moment where he saved someone from what could have been a fatal car wreck.

"Basically I was driving to church dolo, about to go south on Lakeshore and another car drives into the wall in front of me going like 90 mph comin' off the exit," the Chicago-based rapper recalled. "I was the only person out there when it first happened and his car was on fire so I had to break his window, take off his seatbelt, let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out the car unconscious."

View this post on Instagram Lemme find out #ChanceTheRapper a whole superhero out here! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:48am PST

After the survivor was taken to get the medical attention, Chance had not learned of the man's current condition since the accident that occurred on Easter Sunday.

"In reality, I never was able to find out if dude was alright so if this yo uncle or something let a ni**a kno."

Following the reflective moment, the "Blessings" rapper received confirmation from the accident survivor's relatives that the man had made a recovery.

A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!! https://t.co/fBkpwGQXIL — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 31, 2018

