Childish Gambino To Headline Coachella Music Festival

Childish Gambino is one of three major names to headline the annual Coachella Music Festival. The Indio, Calif. festival will take place during two weekends- April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Along with Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, Gambino (the stage name of multi-hyphenate Donald Glover) will headline the highly-anticipated music celebration. Some other big name performers set to take the stage include Janelle Monáe, Solange, Khalid, Anderson .Paak, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and YG.

Unlike previous years, Coachella unveiled their lineup by releasing some of the newer artists on the bill name-by-name. After a few names, the entire lineup was unveiled via a poster sent to the festival's social media pages.

Late last year, it was reported that Childish Gambino was among one of the rumored headliners for the festival, along with Kanye West and Justin Timberlake. This will be his first major performance of 2019; in 2018, he injured himself during his This Is America tour. His song of the same name is up for multiple Grammy Awards at the upcoming ceremony.

Last year's festivities saw The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyonce headlining the event. Slim Shady bought out Dr. Dre and 50 Cent for his set, while Beyonce's performance was dubbed "Beychella," and featured an HBCU theme.

