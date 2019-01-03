DeAndre Hopkins Vows To Donate Playoff Check To Alleviate Jazmine Barnes' Funeral Costs

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter."

Days before the New Year, seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes' life was cut short. On Dec. 30, 2018, the child, her mother LaPorsha Washington, plus her three siblings were the target of a yet-to-be-identified white man's aggression. The suspect opened fire while Barnes and her family were stationed inside a car near a Houston Walmart. The motive is still unknown.

After the news sparked outrage within readers and a call for justice, thousands have voiced their support for Barnes' family and the local police department as they search for the suspect. Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins also went viral for his message of assistance.

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," Hopkins wrote. "I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine."

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

In a news report with KHOU11, Washington, who was also hit by a bullet, revisited the tragic moment, stating: "As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair...He intentionally killed my child for no reason. he didn't even know her, he didn't know who she was."

A $100,000 reward for the whereabouts or information on the suspect (described as a white bearded male in his 40s) was also amplified on social media. According to CNN, a hotline (713-222-TIPS) was later established to gather details.

READ MORE: Mother Of Slain Jazmine Barnes Says White Man Intentionally Killed Child