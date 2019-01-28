DMX Delivers First Performance Following Prison Release

The rapper was just released after serving one year for tax evasion.

DMX has been out of prison less than a week, and he is already getting back to work. The rapper delivered his first, post-prison performance at Staten Island's Mr. Ciao nightclub o Saturday (Jan. 26).

X's energetic set included renditions of his most popular hits, including "Party Up" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."

As previously reported, DMX was released from prison after serving one year for tax evasion. As terms of his release, he was ordered to attend mental health and substance abuse programs.

Following his return, Swizz Beatz commented on his "brother's" mental state. "I just got off the phone with my brother DMX! He told me this time he didn’t work out his body in jail he said he worked out his mind! He also said he’s about to make music for the people that need his truth and pain," Swizz wrote on social media.

His Staten Island performance was just the beginning however. X is gearing up to perform at Rolling Loud Miami in May 2019. Additionally, previous reports claimed the rapper is in talks of producing new music and a biopic.

Stay tuned for what's to come, and in the meantime, check out DMX's first performance in the video below.