Earl Sweatshirt Is Reportedly Not Signed To Columbia Anymore

"I'm excited to be free because then I can do riskier s**t,"

Earl Sweatshirt is now a free man from any ties or constraints a record label places on its artists. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, the Los Angeles rapper, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, revealed that he is no longer under Columbia Records, and that he’s keen on the creative risks he’ll be taking moving forward.

"I'm excited to be free because then I can do riskier sh*t," he said. Writer Sheldon Pearce writes that Earl’s latest album, Some Rap Songs, is his final project on the label.

In addition to revealing things about the business side of his music, the 24-0year-old artist also opened about all the feelings he’s dealt with after the passing of his father in South Africa.

“My dad dying was the most traumatic moment of my life, but grief doesn’t just work as sadness—funny sh*t happens in there. I’m depressed every day and I be having fun," he said. "I feel like the music feels like how the brain is wired to work: The most traumatic sh*t can happen and you could think how you need Lysol.”

Ultimately his main hope is that his artistry travels through vessels filled with poignant and meaningful music that transcends who he simply is. It seems like he wants the message to speak louder than himself.

“I’m trying to communicate myself using sacred theme music for my soul and for people’s souls,” he said.“I’m trying to submit this as my contribution to the tapestry. I spent time making sure that it stands out but still fits into something that’s bigger than me.”

What type of risks would you like to see Earl Sweatshirt take on now?