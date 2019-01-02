Ebro Darden Inks Deal As Apple Music's Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B

Darden reportedly began his new position today (Jan.2).

Ebro Darden, the leading personality on Hot 97's morning program, has inked a deal with Apple Music to become the global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B. Captaining his newly appointed ship, Darden will manage a team of hip-hop and R&B editors to develop strategies for artists, albums and song releases in the U.S. and globally, Billboard reports.

Since the position is based in New York, the 43-year-old will be able to continue hosting Ebro in the Morning and his show on Apple Music's Beats 1 livestream. The new position will continue his relationship with Apple, which began in 2015.

Rachel Newman, the service's global director of editorial, told Billboard, “We’re excited that Ebro is joining us in a full-time capacity. Having dedicated his life and career to hip-hop, R&B and pop music, he has so much to offer. One of Ebro’s most defining characteristics is that he has great ears for where R&B and hip-hop are transcending and evolving to beyond even the borders of the U.S. He’ll obviously take a leadership position for us not just in hip-hop and R&B but also in the communities where the music is made, which is also exciting and something unique to Ebro.”

Darden said that he wants to use the position to not only circulate music, but to also "serve the communities where hip-hop and R&B music is made. ... This is music made by people living real lives and artists speaking on behalf of those real lives. If we’re doing our job, we’ll be able to get down at the community level and connect with people to not only help artists service their communities but help those communities thrive."

READ MORE: Ebro Calls Out Kodak Black For Sexual Assault During Interview