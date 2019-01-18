Ella Mai Puts The Ball In Your Court With "Shot Clock" Visuals

January 18, 2019 - 3:15 pm by Zoe Johnson

The R&B songstress rings in 2019 with an important proposition. 

Kobe, KD, Kyrie, how about Ella Mai?

Marking her third official single from her self-titled debut album, the 24-year-old dropped a new video from her charting project, bringing "Shot Clock" to life in her B-ball themed clip.

The Colin Tilley directed visual captures the essence of the young singer, framing her unique style and iridescent vocal abilities. The clip captures the various parts of Mai's magnetic energy, as she stars in her own thematic love story.

The two-time Grammy nominee goes through the many downs that occur in relationships while the red beams of shot clock shine in the background slowly reaching zero, a neon indicator of her lessening patience, the singer finds herself alone.

This visual was released in the midst of the "Boo'd Up" songstress' first debut tour currently venturing through the United States and Parts of Europe. Check out the tour dates below to see if R&B's new golden child is coming to a city near you and watch her video for "Shot Clock" above.

THE DEBUT TOUR

Jan 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg
Jan 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit
Jan 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall
Jan 22 – Stockholm, SE - Berns
Jan 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb 12 - Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Feb 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Feb 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Feb 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Feb 20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Feb 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
Feb 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Feb 27 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
Feb 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Mar 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth
Mar 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
Mar 9 – Boston, MA - Royale
Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mar 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
Mar 19 – Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Mar 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Mar 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mar 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mar 27 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Mar 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Smif-N-Wessun
Photo Rob

Premiere: Duck Down Records' Smif-N-Wessun Returns With Khrysis-Produced 'Testify'

It's been nearly 25 years to the day since their classic debut Dah Shinin' impacted in January 1995, but legendary Brooklyn duo Smif-N-Wessun is still representing the culture with authority and authenticity. "Testify," the premiere music video from their upcoming album The All, adds another notch to their storied catalogs.

"Testify" begins with old photos of group members Tek and Steele in their 90s heyday, but they don't spend much time there before getting busy with present day rhymes. Over a backdrop from Khrysis, the Duck Down Records duo confidently announces their return while solidifying their legendary pedigree. The song gives a short but sweet taste from The All, their upcoming album produced entirely by 9th Wonder and the Soul Council.

“9th Wonder and the Soul Council provide the perfect backdrop for Tek and I to deliver heartfelt lyrical content,” Steele told VIBE. “It’s a true tale of ups and downs, wins and losses, growth and acceptance. It speaks to the hearts and minds of ALL people; particularly our followers and fans of ALL ages and ethnicities.”

‘Testify” is a realistic reflective look back on our accomplishments and failures throughout our career and serves as a precursor to what you will experience on The All,” Steele continued. "This project is a reality check for SNW, one that reflects the struggles and obstacles that we’ve had to endure to survive at the level we occupy in the hip-hop arena. Some, bestow the “Legend” tag upon us (we are very appreciative of that) and we are chronicling that journey throughout the album.”

The All is scheduled for a February 22, 2019 release on Duck Down Records, and is available for pre-order.

Continue Reading

Leikeli47 Drops Video For 'Tic Boom,' Announces North American Tour

Leikeli47's 2019 is off to a great start. The VIBE NEXT star announced her upcoming tour to support her recently-released album Acrylic on Friday (Jan. 18), and subsequently dropped the music video for her song, "Tic Boom."

The neutrally-colored video featured simple-yet-eye catching choreography with dancers in trench coats and fedoras. In a statement, the masked marvel says that there is a deeper meaning behind the track, which was featured on Grown-ish.

"These young women are in a face off with their inner fears; that's why it sometimes may look like they're engaging in a face off with themselves," the Brooklyn-bred musician says of the song. "It's about facing whatever your Goliath is and chopping its head off. That's what 'Tic Boom' is about. It's about owning your moment, mastery, and doing it afraid if you have to."

As for the Acrylic Tour, it will begin on March 19 in Kansas City, MO, and concludes on Apr. 26 in San Diego, Calif. Check out the full list of dates below and cop your tickets today.

3/19/19 - Kansas City, MO - Encore @ Uptown 3/20/19 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar 3/21/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam 3/22/19 - Chicago, IL - Sub T 3/24/19 - Detorit, MI - Shelter 3/25/19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet 3/26/19 - Montreal, QC - Belmont 3/27/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore 3/28/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere 3/30/19 - Washington, DC - Milky 4/01/19 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair 4/03/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Lodge 4/04/19 - Atlanta, GA - Loft 4/06/19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock 4/09/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall 4/10/19 - Dallas, TX - Dada 4/11/19 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room 4/14/19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium @ The Catalyst 4/15/19 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's 4/16/19 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish 4/18/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene 4/19/19 - Vancouver, B.C. - Fortune Soundclub 4/21/19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile 4/24/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy 4/25/19 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room @ The Observatory 4/26/19 - San Diego, CA - Irenic

Continue Reading

City Girls And Cardi B Bask In Their Bootyliciousness For 'Twerk' Video

As it is written, so it must be done, and there's a whole lot of shakin' going on in The City Girls' video, "Twerk."

The video for the Cardi-B-assisted track features some of the finest twerkers the world has to offer, who were encouraged to show off their skills for a contest last year. The winner would receive $50,000. Not only did the winner get "flewed out," the woman with the best skills was highlighted at the end of the visual.

Elsewhere in the video, Yung Miami and Cardi are painted in head-to-toe jungle body paint (Miami as a zebra, and Cardi as a tiger), and are seen on the beach and on a yacht shakin' it with the best of them. They lead the group of dancers through various scenes- all of which do not feature the presence of a man- so they can live their best bootylicious lives in peace and reclaim their sexuality. During JT's verse, the group dances in front of a mural of the incarcerated MC.

The song itself has been streamed over 215 million times, and is featured on the duo's album, Girl Code. The Floridians gained national exposure after being featured on Drake's "In My Feelings," however, hey've proven to be standalone entities in their own right.

READ MORE: City Girls Drop Debut Album 'Girl Code'

Continue Reading

