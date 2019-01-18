Ella Mai Puts The Ball In Your Court With "Shot Clock" Visuals
The R&B songstress rings in 2019 with an important proposition.
Kobe, KD, Kyrie, how about Ella Mai?
Marking her third official single from her self-titled debut album, the 24-year-old dropped a new video from her charting project, bringing "Shot Clock" to life in her B-ball themed clip.
The Colin Tilley directed visual captures the essence of the young singer, framing her unique style and iridescent vocal abilities. The clip captures the various parts of Mai's magnetic energy, as she stars in her own thematic love story.
The two-time Grammy nominee goes through the many downs that occur in relationships while the red beams of shot clock shine in the background slowly reaching zero, a neon indicator of her lessening patience, the singer finds herself alone.
This visual was released in the midst of the "Boo'd Up" songstress' first debut tour currently venturing through the United States and Parts of Europe. Check out the tour dates below to see if R&B's new golden child is coming to a city near you and watch her video for "Shot Clock" above.
THE DEBUT TOUR
Jan 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg
Jan 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit
Jan 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall
Jan 22 – Stockholm, SE - Berns
Jan 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb 12 - Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Feb 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Feb 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Feb 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Feb 20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Feb 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
Feb 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Feb 27 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
Feb 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Mar 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth
Mar 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
Mar 9 – Boston, MA - Royale
Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mar 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
Mar 19 – Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Mar 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Mar 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mar 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mar 27 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Mar 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre