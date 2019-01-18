Ella Mai Puts The Ball In Your Court With "Shot Clock" Visuals

The R&B songstress rings in 2019 with an important proposition.

Kobe, KD, Kyrie, how about Ella Mai?

Marking her third official single from her self-titled debut album, the 24-year-old dropped a new video from her charting project, bringing "Shot Clock" to life in her B-ball themed clip.

The Colin Tilley directed visual captures the essence of the young singer, framing her unique style and iridescent vocal abilities. The clip captures the various parts of Mai's magnetic energy, as she stars in her own thematic love story.

The two-time Grammy nominee goes through the many downs that occur in relationships while the red beams of shot clock shine in the background slowly reaching zero, a neon indicator of her lessening patience, the singer finds herself alone.

This visual was released in the midst of the "Boo'd Up" songstress' first debut tour currently venturing through the United States and Parts of Europe. Check out the tour dates below to see if R&B's new golden child is coming to a city near you and watch her video for "Shot Clock" above.

THE DEBUT TOUR

Jan 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg

Jan 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit

Jan 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall

Jan 22 – Stockholm, SE - Berns

Jan 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb 12 - Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Feb 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Feb 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Feb 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Feb 20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Feb 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

Feb 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Feb 27 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Feb 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Mar 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth

Mar 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Mar 9 – Boston, MA - Royale

Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Mar 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

Mar 19 – Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Mar 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Mar 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mar 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 27 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Mar 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre