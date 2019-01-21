43A2F7AB-4863-43C7-A03D-61F3997AAA8D-1548070305
Erykah Badu Clarifies Stance On R. Kelly Following Fan Outrage

January 21, 2019 - 9:37 am by Jessica McKinney

"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices."

Erykah Badu sparked outrage on Twitter on Saturday (Jan. 19) after she appeared to defend R. Kelly during a show in Chicago. During her set at the Aragon Ballroom, the songstress told fans that she was “puttin’ up a prayer ” for the disgraced R&B singer, despite Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and nearly two decades of sexual abuse allegations. Now, amidst the backlash, Badu is stepping in to clarify her remarks and feelings toward Kelly.

"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices,” she tweeted in response to the controversy surrounding her initial comments. “I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you? That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context.”

As previously noted, Badu indicated that fans should show "unconditional" love to Kelly in hopes that he will get the help he needs. "But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R. Kelly grows up to be an offender, we gonna crucify them? I mean how do we do this? Just something to think about," she said during her concert.

While many fans were upset by Badu's message, this wouldn't be the first time she has defended R. Kelly, Spin notes. In 2015, she introduced the singer at the Soul Train Awards, where she claimed he had “done more for black people than anyone."

Check out Erykah Badu's latest comment below.

Fyer-Festival-Caterer-Go-Fund-Me-Billy-McFarland-Ja-Rule-1548103851
Maryann Rolle, Netflix

GoFundMe Raises Nearly $138,000 For Unpaid Fyre Festival Caterers

Positive actions have arrived since the releases of Hulu and Netflix's documentaries, including a GoFundMe dedicated to raising money for the Bahamian people who were never paid for their services.

The release of Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened introduced Maryann Rolle, a caterer who worked for Billy McFarland to fed those planning the festival. Rolle stated in the documentary how she was forced to dip into her savings which totaled $50,000, to pay staff after never receiving compensation from the festival's creators.

It's a stark reminder of how influencers like Kendal Jenner were paid ($250,000) in comparison to those who didn't get paid at all.

"I had ten persons working directly with me, just preparing food all day and all night, 24 hours," Rolle said. "I had to literally pay all those people. I am here as a Bahamian and they stand in my face every day."

Both a co-owner and caterer of the Exuma Point Resort with her husband, the Rolles plead for help in the GoFundMe's bio, expressing that she had worked to create "no less than 1000 meals per day" back in April 2017 and has since never received a dime.

"As I make this plea it's hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid...I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest," Rolle and her husband, Elvis, wrote. "My only resource today is to appeal for help," the couple wrote.

With the foundation's original goal set at $123,000, the campaign has made nearly $138,000 in seven days with the help of 4,286 donations.

The Fyre Festival was originally meant to be a VIP destination music event housing acts like G.O.O.D Music and Major Lazer, but the fiesta turned out to be a fiasco with unfurnished tents and an estimated $27.4 million scam against investors.

Donate to the Exuma Point GoFundMe here.

 

Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye
Getty Images

Sevyn Streeter And Justine Skye Cover "The Boy Is Mine"

Originally delivered by Monica and Brandy, "The Boy Is Mine" shook up the late '90s with a powerful duet between two women fighting for one man, now over 20 years since the electric debut, the single has received the millennial treatment.

Performing at the 2019 Trumpet Awards in Atlanta on Saturday (Jan. 19), Justine Syke and Sevyn Streeter recreated the work of Darkchild producer, Rodney Jerkins, who created the track 21-years-ago. Streeter dominated Brandy's portion of the single, while Skye released her inner Monica.

Jerkins, who is credited for working with the likes of Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Destiny's Child and more, was honored with the Music Excellence Award during Saturday’s ceremony. The award ceremony will air Feb. 11 on Bounce TV. T.I., MC Lyte, and Dapper Dan are among other powerful figures in music to be honored during this celebration.

Check out the clip of Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye below.

Justine Skye And Sevyn covered the boy is mine live pic.twitter.com/3rFQopm61s

— Lethal Homo ❄️ (@LordeCali) January 21, 2019

J.Cole-Teases-New-Music-On-Instagram
J. Cole performs during the From Dust To Gold preview party at the Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

J. Cole Rests Instagram, Possibly Teases New Music

Fans have been watching J.Cole's every move since his infamous Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions in Atlanta last week. Now that the bars are laid down, the creative is talking his sh*t on social media. Well, almost.

It appears the "ATM" rapper wiped his barely-used Instagram account clean and posted a graphic with the words, "I'm counting my bullets." While Cole doesn't engage on the platform, he was seen in the form of in-studio photographs by his team and over 100 collaborators who were in attendance of the Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions.

But as quickly as it appeared on Monday (Jan. 20), it was also deleted from his account.

Cole confirmed the conclusion of the sessions last week that included elite peers like T.I., Ludacris and Akon in addition to the game's most promising acts like Childish Major, Dreezy, Smino and R&B/jazz maestro  Masego. Dreamville members like Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Bas and EarthGang were also in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I went to #ROTD3 and all I got was these really cool ass photos ! 😂@preme.xyz #prememagazine #prememag

A post shared by Anthony Supreme (@anthony_supreme) on Jan 17, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em.

— J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

J. Cole's manager and Dreamville Records president Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad teased new music from the rapper last week and promised that new music was coming sooner than later.

YOOOOOOO @KingOfQueenz y’all need to drop this shit already man #ROTD3 @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/AgOh1yfLyc

— Lionel🧸 (@Elite_Lionel) January 18, 2019

I got you when it’s finished 🙏🏿 I’m tryna put it together #Revenge https://t.co/NXrpUVv7Tq

— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 18, 2019

This is sure to be another banner year for a Cole as his breakout mixtape The Warm Up, turns ten this year.

Seems like all we can do now is sit and wait.

