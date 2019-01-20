Fans Tweet About Erykah Badu's Defense Of R. Kelly At A Chicago Show
Badu allegedly told attendees they can keep their opinions to themselves after expressing her defense of Kelly.
Erykah Badu has remained silent after Lifetime aired the six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The singer and entertainer who once referred to Kelly as her "brother" while hosting the Soul Train Awards and has kept a low profile during the series.
Badu has finally broken her silence during a show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom in which attendees say the Grammy-award winning singer defended Kelly and instructed others to "keep their opinions to themselves."
Another attendee tweeted Badu attempt at trying to bring light to the hypocrisy in the public outcry against Kelly.
Many in attendance were hurt by Badu's actions and left conflicted.
This isn't the first time Badu has come under fire for what many deem to be problematic commentary. In April 2016, Badu agreed with a school district that was making it mandatory for girls to wear longer skirts as a way to not "distract" the boys.
Erykah Badu's defense of R. Kelly prompted Twitter to dig up old tweets.
Writer and director dream hampton said Badu was one of many celebrities she contacted to be in the series but denied her request.
Does Erykah Badu's defense of R. Kelly make you think twice about the singer? Will you continue to listen to Badu's music, or does the defense of R. Kelly mean she's now an enabler? Sound off in the comments.