erykah-badu-performing-2018-soul-train-awards
David Becker

Fans Tweet About Erykah Badu's Defense Of R. Kelly At A Chicago Show

January 20, 2019 - 2:27 pm by Shenequa Golding

Badu allegedly told attendees they can keep their opinions to themselves after expressing her defense of Kelly.

Erykah Badu has remained silent after Lifetime aired the six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The singer and entertainer who once referred to Kelly as her "brother" while hosting the Soul Train Awards and has kept a low profile during the series.

Badu has finally broken her silence during a show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom in which attendees say the Grammy-award winning singer defended Kelly and instructed others to "keep their opinions to themselves."

Another attendee tweeted Badu attempt at trying to bring light to the hypocrisy in the public outcry against Kelly.

Many in attendance were hurt by Badu's actions and left conflicted.

This isn't the first time Badu has come under fire for what many deem to be problematic commentary. In April 2016, Badu agreed with a school district that was making it mandatory for girls to wear longer skirts as a way to not "distract" the boys.

Erykah Badu's defense of R. Kelly prompted Twitter to dig up old tweets.

Writer and director dream hampton said Badu was one of many celebrities she contacted to be in the series but denied her request.

Does Erykah Badu's defense of R. Kelly make you think twice about the singer? Will you continue to listen to Badu's music, or does the defense of R. Kelly mean she's now an enabler? Sound off in the comments.

drake-green-owls-hoodie-during-tennis-match
Michael Steele

Drake's "In My Feelings" Received The Kidz Bop Treatment

After the release of Drake's chart-topping Scorpion album, his single "In My Feelings" skyrocketed to number one, so it's no surprise the City Girls assisted track received the Kidz Bop treatment.

Since 2000, the compilation LP has sold about 17 million copies and over the weekend, Kidz Bop released its 39th installment offering the world a G-rated and tween-friendly version of today's biggest hits.

Once Twitter learned Kidz Bop laid its prepubescent hands on Drake's song, there was a mixed bag of feelings. Some went along with it and commented positively, while others were frankly offended.

I just saw a Kidz Bop commercial with the Kidz Bop version of In My Feelings and I feel like a curse has been placed on me

— Jeremy (@TacticalRPG) January 10, 2019

That Kidz Bop version of In My Feelings lets me know that hell is a real place.

— Nappy Head Nietzsche (@AugustCulture) January 19, 2019

This #KidzBop version of "In My Feelings" is SENDING me! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EQzTwdbfb6

— Nicholas D. (@Creat1ve) January 18, 2019

This isn't the first time Drake's music has been Kidz Bopped. For Kidz Bop 31, "Hotline Bling" was also featured. The new 18-track album also features Cardi B's "I Like It" as well as Khalid and Normani's "Love Lies."

The lyrics to the hook received a slight change.

KiKi do you love me/are you with me/say you'll never ever leave from beside me/cause I want ya/and I need ya/and I'm down for ya always

And when it came time for the City Girls portion of the song, they turned that down as well.

all of us kids and we hangin' in the rain/hangin' in rain/I need a black card with the code to the safe/code to the safe.

Hey, kids need love too. Watch the Kidz Bop version of Drake's "In My Feelings" below.

empty-classroom-with-desks
Sarah Duncan

South Carolina High School Students May Soon Take A Personal Finance Class

High school students in South Carolina may now have to pass a personal finance class in order to receive their diploma.

According to reports, Republican lawmakers Luke Rankin and Horry County Senator have filed a pre-bill that will require high school students to take a class that will aim to help students learn how to better budget their money.

"You can really put yourself in a really bad hole that you're gonna be digging yourself out of the rest of your life," financial planner Dr. Christopher St. John said.

The course will cover insurance, taxes, retirement planning, budgeting, banking, and how to avoid too much debt.

Finance website Make Lemonade reports there are more than 44 million borrowers who owe more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt within the United States. Student loan debt has become the second highest debt among consumers followed by mortgage debt.

The class of 2016, reportedly has $37,172 in student loan debt.

If the bill is passed, it would go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year. The course would be required and student who take a test at the end of the year prior to graduation.

cardi-b-wearing-gold-dress-purple-wig-performing
Matt Winkelmeyer

Cardi B Obliterates Tomi Lahren's Public Taunt With Just One Line

Cardi B is a mother, sister, rapper and now a Grammy-nominated artist, yet in her spare time, she moonlights as a political correspondent.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist took to social media last week to comment on the partial U.S. government shutdown that's now rolled into its 30th day. While Belacalis admittedly didn't have a solution, she expressed remorse for the more than 800,000 federal employees who've been ordered by a judge to return to work without pay.

Cardi B's clip quickly went viral and caught the attention of right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren who took to Twitter to poke fun.

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

The "I Like It" rapper saw the tweet and with just one line, offered her own scorching retort.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Lahren then called Cardi B's political comments "moronic," to which Cardi called her a "sheep."

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

The partial U.S. government shutdown is now the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The impasse has come by way of Donald Trump's demands for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and new elected Democratic Congress refusing to give in to the request.

 

