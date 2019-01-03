Florida High School Senior Has SAT Scores Flagged After 330 Point Improvement

Kamilah Campbel originally scored 900 on her SATs. Seven months later after securing a tutor and prep course review book, her score jumped to 1230.

A Florida high school senior has enlisted the help of famed civil right's attorney Benjamin Crump after her SAT scores were flagged due to a 330 point increase.

Kamilah Campbell scored 900 the first time she took the test. Not pleased with her results, her mother secured a tutor and Kamilah got a copy of the Princeton Review prep book. Seven months later, the Miami Gardens resident took the test again. When she received a letter in the mail from the testing company, she assumed it would be her scores. Instead, it was a notice informing her, her new score was "invalid."

"We are writing to you because based on a preliminary review, there appears to be substantial evidence that your scores ... are invalid," the letter read. "Our preliminary concerns are based on a substantial agreement between your answers on one or more scored sections of the test and those of other test takers. The anomalies noted above raise concerns about the validity of your scores."

The Florida State University hopeful has a 3.1-grade point average and wants to major in dance. Kamilah says she feels as if she was accused of cheating because of improvement. After calling the company she spoke to a representative and learned her new score was 1230, out of 1600.

"I did not cheat. I studied, and I focused to achieve my dream," she told reporters Wednesday. "I worked so hard and did everything I could do."

Crump, who's worked on prominent civil rights cases including assisting Trayvon Martin's family, is a Florida State University alum and was asked by Kamilah's family to advise.

"Instead of celebrating her and celebrating her achievement they are trying to assassinate her character, and we won't stand for that," he said.

Crump said they're giving the company two weeks to respond to their demands in time for Kamilah to be accepted into the school. A spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade School District Daisy Gonzalez-Diego called the situation "disturbing."

"Although this is a test administered by a private entity and not M-DCPS, we feel a moral obligation to intervene," she said.

