Florida Supreme Court Convenes
Florida Pardons Four Black Men Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape In 1949

January 14, 2019 - 5:37 am by Latifah Muhammad

After 70 years, the state finally decided to clear "The Groveland Four."

The state of Florida is attempting to make amends.

Gov. Ron DeSantis posthumously pardoned Samuel Shepherd, Walter Irvin, Earnest Thomas and Charles Greenlee Friday (Jan. 11), decades after the court system destroyed their lives

On July 16, 1949, Shepherd, Irvin, Greenlee and Thomas, known as “The Groveland Four,” were convicted of gang raping a 17-year-old married white woman who claimed that she was attacked on the side of a road in Groveland, Fla.

“For seventy years, these four men have had their history wrongly written for crimes they did not commit,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“As I have said before, while that is a long time to wait, it is never too late to do the right thing,” he continued. “I believe the rule of law is society’s sacred bond. When it is trampled, we all suffer. For the Groveland Four, the truth was buried. The Perpetrators celebrated. But justice has cried out from that day until this.”

The accuser, Norma Padgett, and her husband, Willie, claimed that she had been gang raped after their car broke down. There was no evidence to prove that a sexual assault occurred, and prosecutors were accused of manipulating and withholding crucial information in the case.

Irvin and Shepherd, both 22, were friends and World War II veterans. They acknowledged asking the couple if they needed help after spotting them on the side of the road. Greenlee, a 16-year-old newlywed, was “being detained 20 miles away” from the location where the Padgetts claimed the rape occurred. He was at a train station waiting to go job hunting with Thomas when police arrested him. The teen denied that he and Thomas were involved in the alleged rape.

Nonetheless, Irvin, Shepherd and Greenlee were all charged with rape. Thomas, also a newlywed at the time, was “presumed guilty” but fled before police could arrest him. A violent posse of more than 1,000 men went out to search for him. They caught up with Thomas and killed him in a “hail of gunfire” as he slept next to a tree. His death was ruled a justifiable homicide.

The others were arrested and severely beaten by police, subsequently forcing them into false confessions, with the exception of Irvin who maintained his innocence. Another member of the group had his home burned down by an angry mob.

An all-white jury convicted the men of rape and sentenced Irvin and Shepherd to death. Greenlee was sentenced to life in prison because he was a minor.

Thurgood Marshall, then an Executive Director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, appealed the ruling. A retrial was ordered in April of 1951. Seven months later, Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall shot Shepherd and Irvin during a prison transfer. McCall claimed that he gunned them down because they were attempting to escape. Shepherd died instantly.

Irvin survived after being shot in the neck while laying on the ground, handcuffed to Shepherd.

Irvin was refused medical attention because of his race. He was later retried in court, reconvicted and sentenced to death. The sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison. Irvin was paroled in 1969. He was found dead in his car a year after his release.

Greenlee, the last living member of the four, was paroled in 1960. He died in 2012, at age 78.

Norma Padgett, now 86 years old, opposed the men receiving pardons and maintains her story.

The pardons were approved nearly a year after state legislators issued a resolution urging the governor to move forward with the process. Lawmakers also offered a “heartfelt apology” to the families of Greenlee,  Irvin, Shepherd and Thomas “for the enduring sorrow caused by the criminal justice system’s failure to protect their basic constitutional rights.”

See more on the case below.

Rappers Respond To Soulja Boy’s Gripe With Tyga

school-bus-in-parking-lot
Luke Sharret

Texas Mother Says School Wants Her To Cut Her Son's Dreadlocks

A Texas mother is outraged her son's school has asked him to cut his hair that he wears dreadlocked. The 6-year-old boy's mother, Tiffany Brown, said she received notification from Spring Valley Elementary School about the school dress code and what is expected of students returning after the holiday break.

According to the letter, "hair must not be lower than the bottom of the ears or collar in the back.” Brown, who's also an author, didn't like the directive and called it "racists & gendered" on Twitter.

Retweet, so this won't happen again!

This is the note the school sent home in my son's backpack. I will not cut his hair. He does not want it cut, so why should I cut it? How does his hair affect his ability to learn? #notmyhair pic.twitter.com/kv5e9EOSaY

— RogerBrownBooks (@books_roger) January 5, 2019

My 1st grader was asked to have his hair cut before returning back to school on Jan. 8th! #notmyhair pic.twitter.com/Qk2fhFy6jL

— RogerBrownBooks (@books_roger) January 5, 2019

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Brown said she hadn't received any warning about Jonathan's hair before the holiday break, and explained why the letter left her furious.

“Children of color have been targeted for many years, because of what others see as the norms in our society,” she said. “Because of these norms that are blinding people in our society, some people have stated that dreadlocks are a fashion statement and my child should conform and express himself when he’s older. Dreadlocks are part of my African culture, not a fashion statement.

Brown said he returned to school on Jan. 8 with his hair as is and was called to the school's office. She said her son was told the school staff wanted to speak with them about his time off. However, they proceeded to talk to him about his hair.

Jonathan's mother said she nearly "slammed on the breaks" when she learned the meeting, which supposedly referenced her appearance on local TV stations slamming the school for the notification, made her son rethink cutting his hair.

“My son Jonathan went from loving his hair yesterday to opting to cut his hair today, after this meeting,” she said. “Yesterday, he loved his hair and didn’t want it cut; today he’s frustrated and doesn’t, after speaking with a school official.”

Brown says she will take her issue with the school as far as she can.

“My plans are to go as far as needed to ensure the rights and liberties of every child are respected and protected,” she added. “Not only for children of color, but for every child.”

Continue Reading
Miami International Airport Launches 2 Automated Security Screening Lanes
Getty Images

Miami Airport Temporarily Closes Terminal Amid Staffing Issues During Government Shutdown

As the partial government shutdown moves into a third week, officials at Miami International Airport are taking drastic measures to combat lack of staff. The airport is closing one of its terminals for the weekend after a number of TSA agents called in sick.

The airport's Terminal G will be closed from Dec. 12 until Dec. 14, Time reports.

Meanwhile, TSA employees have reportedly been taking twice as many sick days as usual. As of Friday (Jan. 11), the agents will no longer be paid during the shutdown. "We felt we had to make a decision before the weekend,” MIA spokesperson, Greg Chin, said according to ABC News. "They're erring on the side of caution."

The effects of the partial shutdown caused a ripple effect, halting employee paychecks, funding and services for government supported facilities and organizations, including public parks and museums.

Last weekend, Donald Trump reiterated that when it comes to the shutdown, he’s only concerned about a specific political party.

“I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats,” he tweeted Saturday (Jan. 5) morning. “I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?”

Continue Reading
thomia-hunter-granted-clemency-life-sentence-killing-abusive-ex-boyfriend-1547216754
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction / Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Thomia Hunter Granted Clemency After Serving Life Sentence For Killing Abusive Ex-Partner

Thomia Hunter, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her abusive ex-boyfriend in 2005, has reportedly been granted clemency by Ohio Governor John Kasich. Hunter will be released in June 2019, according to Cleveland.com

Hunter’s lawyer, Tiffany Smith, Hunter received the news on Wednesday (Jan. 9) via a letter from Kasich’s office.

Hunter was originally sentenced to life in prison in 2005 for murdering her ex-boyfriend after enduring abuse from him for years. The Ohio Parole board recently discovered new information confirming that Hunter's ex had viciously attacked her on that fatal night, which led them to believe she had been suffering from battered woman syndrome at the time of the murder. That information had reportedly not been revealed during her trial.

Hunter's release is contingent on her completion of a reintegration program provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

While she is grateful to the governor for the commuted sentence, Hunter and Smith hope that her case can shine a light on victims of domestic violence and abuse and how that can lead to violent offenses.

Hunter's clemency comes only days after Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency after being convicted for killing the man that forced her into sex work.

Hunter will be released on Monday, July 15.

Continue Reading

