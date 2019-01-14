French Montana Clarifies Statements About R. Kelly

"I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them."

French Montana landed in the hot seat this weekend after speaking with TMZ and insisting R. Kelly has the right to enjoy his legacy despite being accused of sexual, mental, and physical abuse. Now the rapper is changing his tune.

Taking his apology to Twitter, the 34-year-old appeared to walk back on his previous comments. Initially, Montana said "Let somebody enjoy their legacy, man. Whatever happened, happened." Now, Montana seeming has denounced the support he gave Kelly hours before.

"My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molesters and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders," the rapper overcorrected after siding with the "Sex Me" singer after the 6-part docuseries, Surviving R.Kelly aired on LifeTime.

Earlier this month, Lifetime aired a three-part series entitled Surviving R. Kelly. Directed by writer and filmmaker dream hampton, several women including the entertainer's ex-wife spoke in detail on camera about the years of physical, emotional and mental abuse they endured while being with Kelly. Since the series ended, many are still supporting the Grammy-award winning artist, while others have vowed to remove his music and songs he wrote for other artists from their streaming platforms.