Amanda Seales had some choice words for an overzealous—and ignorant—audience member at one of her latest comedy shows. A white woman who was visibly under the influence of alcohol made her way to the stage to challenge Seales on her views of pay disparity among white and black women.

The whole ordeal was documented on video, which the Insecure star posted onto her Instagram page. When the Seales asked the woman (who apparently goes by Stephany) what the root of her problem was, she responded explaining that she didn't like how she compared the different pay scales between black and white women.

"My issue is you making a distinction between black women and white women having different positions in business," she said. "Whether you’re a black woman or a white woman, you are paid less than a white male or a black male."

The 37-year-old quickly rebutted her claim by explaining to her that black women actually make less than their white counterparts. "Black women are paid less than white women, this is a fact," Seales began. "So even though I didn’t speak anything about the workplace, this is clearly a concern that you’re dealing with in HR."

"I am a human resource of knowledge so you did come to the right place," she continued. "Alright, your issue is that you feel that I am falsifying facts by stating that there is a distinction between the rights of black women and white women. So you feel that you and I are equal."

After her response, the woman said that she would at least like if white and black women were equal. Seales fired back with an annihilating but accurate detailed response about the realities black women and black people face as a whole and confronted the women on her usage of white privilege to challenge her talents and reality as a black woman.

"This is the thing you’re sitting up here and you’re saying you want me to stand up for equal rights," she said. "You seem to think that by me acknowledging that they are not equal that I don’t stand for it. The reality is that we have different experiences, we have different cultures. You can’t do the electric slide."

"You put yourself on a stage with somebody who does for a living professionally, because your privilege made you think, it’s fine, 'Whatever I can do it to her," she added. "The reality of this situation is no we do not have the same experience. And if you get pulled over tonight you have way less of a possibility to get killed than I do. And that’s a fact."

Watch the whole ordeal below:

*Law & Order intro voice* This woman of white privilege was in a disruptive huff at my material. I confronted her about it and invited her to get on stage if she really wanted to be verbally mollywhopped by a smart, funny, and black woman, with a mic. She did. This video is the result of her hubris.

