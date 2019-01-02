Obama Delivers Commencement Address At Rutgers University
With 'Grown-ish' Season 2 Premiere, Freeform Will Pay Up To $125,000 In Student Loan Debt

January 2, 2019 - 2:11 pm by Richy Rosario

Grown-ish is officially back, and there's help on the way for your expensive student loan debt. 

Grown-ish finally returns tonight (Jan. 2) on ABC’s Freeform. The season kicks off with two back to back episodes following the life of Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) with the rest of the gang. Besides blessing viewers with the return of the show, Freeform is also aiming to help pay off overdue student loans, Complex reports.

The network has joined forces with scholarship app Scholly (made largely popular with a Mark Cuban-supported victory on the reality competition show Shark Tank) to pay a reported $125,000 in outstanding student loan debt for current students and college graduates. Starting today, eligible candidates have until Thursday, January 31 to enroll to win. With the show's return, Freeform launched an initiative to help ease the stress that comes with paying off student loans and dodging Sallie Mae phone calls. For more information on how to sign up for the opportunity, visit Scholly's website. The winner will be announced at the 2019 Freeform Summit.

In the past, Shahidi–who is also a student at Harvard University studying sociology and African-American Studies–has been very vocal about the change she wants to see in education and how young people consume pivotal current events.  "My dream of dreams is to create some form of alternate curriculum that is inclusive of all people," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

"The knowledge disparity stems from the fact that news isn't marketed to me and my peers," she added. "It's as though it doesn't pertain to us, even though half of these policies that are being implemented will affect us. We know people who are immigrants, we know people who are undocumented."

The masses are waiting for tonight's Grown-ish comeback is an understatement,  after a sneak-peak Season 2 trailer from last year showcased the cast paying homage to classic college show A Different World. Here's a clip of the trailer below. Grown-ish  airs at  8 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

R. Kelly's Backup Singer Recalls Witnessing Him Have Sex With Aaliyah

More and more people are speaking up against R. Kelly's misconduct against women. In a preview of Lifetime's six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, R. Kelly's former backup singer, Jovante Cunningham, recalled the time she saw Kelly having a sexual encounter with Aaliyah.

People revealed that the show's first episode speaks with Cunningham about the illegal activity that took place on Kelly's tour bus in the 90s. "We were out on the road with Aaliyah," she explained during the on-camera interview. "On a tour bus, there really aren’t many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anybody to see you sleeping. So it just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing. When the [room] door flew open on the bus, Robert was having sex with Aaliyah."

When asked about the specifics of what she saw, Cunningham said that she saw "things that an adult should not be doing with a child." "I can’t stress to you how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago," she continued.

As you may know, Kelly and Aaliyah were rumored to have engaged in a secret relationship when she was 15 years old. The Chicago artist produced her debut studio album Age Ain't Nothing but a Number in 1994. Rumors began swirling that they had secretly gotten married that same year with Kelly allegedly falsifying documents that claimed the late singer was 18.

Cunningham is one of many interviewees who details Kelly's long history of misconduct. The six-part series will also features interviews from survivors as well as Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Surviving R. Kelly will air on Lifetime on Jan. 2, at 9/8C.

READ MORE: 'Surviving R. Kelly' Docuseries Premiere Evacuated After Gun Threat

Barack Obama Shares Favorite Songs And Movies Lists Of 2018

As the final days of 2018 wind down, Barack Obama gifted fans with lists of favorite movies and songs of the year. The former president shared the lists on Friday (Dec. 28), featuring Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Black Panther, and more.

For his favorite movies of the year, Obama listed Ryan Coogler's blockbuster smash Black Panther, which debuted in theaters in Feb. 2018. He also named Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk as two of his favorites.

In terms of the best songs of 2018, Obama had a more extensive list. He mentioned The Carters' song "Apes*t," which appeared on their album Everything Is Love. He was also fond of Cardi B's "I Like It," featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny,  J. Cole's "Kevin's Heart," Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar's "Wow (Freestyle)," "Could've Been," by H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller, and many more.

The final list he shared was of his favorite books of the year, including his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama's top-selling book Becoming.

"As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists, Obama wrote in the caption of his list on Instagram. "It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before."

Check out the full lists of Barack Obama's favorite movies, songs, and books below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Dec 28, 2018 at 6:31am PST

READ MORE: President Obama Has a Spotify Playlist

Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce From Wife Of More Than 20 Years

Another Hollywood couple's marriage is coming to an end. Forest Whitaker has reportedly filed for divorce against his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker, TMZ reports. The couple reportedly spent more than 20 years together.

Whitaker reportedly filed the divorce papers on Thursday (Dec. 27) in Los Angeles. The divorce petition cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, although it doesn't provide any other details at this time.

The Black Panther actor is also asking the court to terminate any spousal support. According to TMZ, this is a common request when there's already an overriding property agreement set in place.

Nash is an actor and producer. The couple reportedly met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away. Whitaker had a supporting role in the film alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Jeff Bridges. They began dating shortly after and tied the knot in Jamaica in 1996. The estranged couple have three daughters together. They will not have to battle over custody however, as all three of their children are no longer minors.

In an interview with Ebony, Keisha previously spoke very fondly of Whitaker, saying,  "I had seen him in A Rage in Harlem, and right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit."

READ MORE: The Butler: Lee Daniels, Forest Whitaker Discuss Intensity of the Historical Drama

