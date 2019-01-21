J. Cole performs during the From Dust To Gold preview party at the Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

J. Cole Rests Instagram, Possibly Teases New Music

It's a bar, but a noteworthy one.

Fans have been watching J.Cole's every move since his infamous Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions in Atlanta last week. Now that the bars are laid down, the creative is talking his sh*t on social media. Well, almost.

It appears the "ATM" rapper wiped his barely-used Instagram account clean and posted a graphic with the words, "I'm counting my bullets." While Cole doesn't engage on the platform, he was seen in the form of in-studio photographs by his team and over 100 collaborators who were in attendance of the Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions.

But as quickly as it appeared on Monday (Jan. 20), it was also deleted from his account.

Cole confirmed the conclusion of the sessions last week that included elite peers like T.I., Ludacris and Akon in addition to the game's most promising acts like Childish Major, Dreezy, Smino and R&B/jazz maestro Masego. Dreamville members like Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Bas and EarthGang were also in attendance.

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

J. Cole's manager and Dreamville Records president Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad teased new music from the rapper last week and promised that new music was coming sooner than later.

I got you when it’s finished 🙏🏿 I’m tryna put it together #Revenge https://t.co/NXrpUVv7Tq — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 18, 2019

This is sure to be another banner year for a Cole as his breakout mixtape The Warm Up, turns ten this year.

Seems like all we can do now is sit and wait.