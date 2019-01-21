Ja Rule Defends Himself After Fyre Festival Docs: "You Don't Know Sh*t"

"I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???"

Fans can't stop talking about Netflix and Hulu's latest documentaries on the tragedy of the Fyre Festival. While many blame the festival's creator Billy McFarland for the disastrous event, others are pointing the finger at Ja Rule for his involvement in the concert that would scam fans and businesses out of millions. Follow the documentaries' release, Ja blasted both streaming services and defended his role in Fyre.

"I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers," the rapper wrote on Twitter on Sunday (Jan. 20). "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???"

He also noted that he had also been deceived. "I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray," he added. "@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas... @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival... 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok..."

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers... 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

When fans pointed out different facts in the docs that indicated wrongdoing on Ja's side, the rapper replied: "you still don't know sh*t."

As previously reported, the Fyre Festival was a music concert that was scheduled to take place in the Bahamas in 2017. It was co-founded by Ja Rule and backed by a number of social media influencers including Kendall Jenner. It became a trending topic when concert goers realized it was a scam and was not properly put together. McFarland reportedly defrauded investors of $26 million. He is now serving a six-year sentence. While Ja Rule won't likely receive jail time, he is heavily backed up in legal cases.

Check out his latest comments below.

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019