Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton To Be Houseguests on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

January 14, 2019 - 6:48 pm by J'na Jefferson

Will you watch?

Xscape musician and Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss, singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, NFL running back Ricky Williams and more are among some of the upcoming houseguests for the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The new season begins on Jan. 21 and wraps on Feb. 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the houseguests that will be joining the aforementioned stars include Olympic track athlete and bobsledder Lolo Jones, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin, a witness who came forward during the O.J. Simpson murder case, and former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci.

“The spinoff of the longtime CBS summer flagship will see its famous cast cut off from the outside world as they live together and compete in a slew of competitions and a social game battle for the $250,000 grand prize,” writes the site of the show’s synopsis.

Last season, some of the houseguests invite to the U.S.’ first celebrity installment of the popular reality show included Omarosa, NBA star Metta World Peace, and former Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. During last season, Omarosa spilled secrets about Donald Trump’s White House, stating that the American people should be afraid, and that working in the White House was like working on a plantation.

