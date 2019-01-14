Coachella Co-Founder Details Kanye West's Decision To Pull Out Of Performance
Kanye West made his decision two days before he was slated to appear on the festival's roster.
It’s safe to say Kanye West definitely knows what he wants, which is why he dropped out of headlining Coachella this year. The festival’s co-founder, Paul Tollett, recently told the Los Angeles Times Ye pulled out just two days before the line-up was announced on Jan. 3 over stage design constraints.
Tollett revealed that while Yeezy’s ideas were great, they were unable to execute them at that level. He hopes in the future Mr. West and the team could negotiate another performance.
“He has some great [production] ideas, but we just weren’t able to pull them off right now,” Tollett confirmed. “I’d like to circle back with him and figure out a future plan of what to do with what’s in his head…Up until Jan. 1, we were making a poster with Kanye on it. We started realizing we’re probably going to have an impasse production-wise.”
According to Billboard, West ended the negotiation with Coachella because it couldn’t build a giant dome over the stage. Ariana Grande will reportedly take West's spot.
Alongside Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala will headline the Coachella stage in Indio, California. Prominent performances by Bad Bunny, Solange, J. Balvin, YG, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Khalid, Anderson. Paak, and more are on the bill. The festival will take place on the weekends of Apr. 12-14 and Apr. 19-21.