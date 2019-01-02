Report: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Expecting A Fourth Baby Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be bringing in a fourth baby in this new year via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be welcoming a fourth baby via surrogacy, Us Weekly reports and People confirms. The couple are reportedly expecting a baby boy due in May, according to a source. The couple had their youngest daughter Chicago West just a mere 11 months ago via surrogacy as well. Since the couple allegedly had a male embryo left, they decided to make the fourth addition to the Kardashian-West family.

Interestingly enough, Kardashian said in an interview last year with Elle, that she was done having kids after Chicago was born. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin," she said of the possibility of expanding her family. Still, it's worth noting that her opinion might change, as another source told Us that Kim's dream has always been to have four kids.

Amid the Wests' recent baby news, Kim was praised by political commentator Van Jones for helping move forward the passing of the First Step Act, which was designed to help "decrease recidivism rates among federal prisoners who make up a reported 10 percent of America's prison population." Kardashian helped usher this in by visiting Donald Trump at the White House to coax into freeing Alice Marie Johnson, who was a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had served 21 years of a life sentence, and to talk about criminal justice reform in general.

Now, as far Kanye is concerned, he's recently been in hot water again for his new year's announcement that he will be performing with his infamous MAGA hat on. It's worth noting his latest statement comes after he said in October that he is refraining from politics altogether and focusing on just music. "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in." Kanye tweeted. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

Stay tuned for more updates on the Wests' newly reported addition to their family.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Trying To Justify Kanye West's Slavery Comments Goes About As Well As You'd Expect