Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant, Explains The 'MAGA' Hat Is Back
Last October, Kanye West took to Twitter to announce he was placing some distance between himself and politics tweeting "used to spread messages I don't believe in."
The notion didn't last long because, on New Years Day, Yeezy took to Twitter to rant about politics and revealed his MAGA hat is back along with his support of the president.
West then began tweeting dragon emojis and further explained his thought process.
Ye then also made some more political statements.
https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1080200391906578433
And later asserted the Make America Great Again Hat is back
For the better part of 2018, Kanye West's political stance's have given many of his fans a headache. As one week he seemed to be in support of Trump, even meeting the president at the White House, and the next week condemning his actions.