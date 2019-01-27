kanye-west-blonde-hair-jean-jacket-arriving-versace-show
Roy Rochlin

Kanye West Is Suing EMI And Roc-A-Fella Records

January 27, 2019 - 4:58 pm by VIBE

Another day, another lawsuit. 

Kanye West has reportedly filed a pair of lawsuits Friday (Jan. 25) in a Los Angeles Superior Court against EMI and Roc-A-Fella records. However, the lawsuits are almost entirely redacted so the cause for the suits remains mysterious.

The Hollywood Reporter states of the lawsuits, the one piece of information that wasn't redacted offers a glimpse into why they were filled.

"There now exists a dispute between Plaintiffs and Defendant EMI regarding the parties' rights and obligations to one another under the EMI Contract and Extensions."

West is reportedly seeking declaratory relief and alleging unjust enrichment against EMI and Roc-A-Fella records.

The Chicago born artist may be filing lawsuits, but he also has a lawsuit he's dealing with, to the tune of $624,000. A Japanese fabric company is alleging he stole some of their materials for his Yeezy sneakers, and now they want Yandhi to pay up.

Toki Sen-I Co is suing both Yeezy Apparel LLC. and West.

The Blast reports in 2015, Ye and the company began working together and payments were made on a timely basis. Then in June 2018, West allegedly placed a large order. The company owners wanted a down payment, however, Ye didn't pay up. They didn't think anything of it because of the previous successful relationship.

The site alleges West told Toki Sen he would not be paying, prompting the lawsuit.

