Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" - Arrivals
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Leslie Jones Expresses Disdain Over Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Film

January 21, 2019 - 11:25 am by Camille Augustin

“So insulting. Like f**k us."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ghostbusters will be re-imagined. While the news sat well with fans of the mid-80s cult classic, it struck a nerve with others that are attached to the movie’s cinematic lineage.

Comedian Leslie Jones took to her Twitter account to air out her opinion, stating the all-women cast of 2016’s rendition of Ghostbusters, which she was a part of, were overlooked. “So insulting. Like f**k us. We dint count. It’s like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying,” she tweeted. “Such a d**k move. And I don’t give f**k I’m saying something!!”

The Saturday Night Live cast member also displayed how the upcoming film, which is slated to be released in 2020, and its possible all male cast will diminish the box office success of a cast spearheaded by women. “...if they make this new one with all me and it does well which it will, it might feel that ‘boys are better.’ It makes my heart drop,” she said. “Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them.”

The all-women adaptation of Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Jones’ fellow SNL cast mate Kate McKinnon, netted $180 million at the worldwide box office at its time of release. While it was one of the most talked about films of that year, during the press run Jones received a wave of racist comments from social media users, a moment that led the entertainer to take a step away from the Twitter platform.

“You have to hate yourself to put out that type of hate. I mean on my worst day I can’t think of this type of hate to put out,” she said.

