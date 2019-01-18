GRLPWR_Black_Puma_Lola_Plaku
Lexis Rother (@ro.lexx)

Lola Plaku And Puma Unite For 'NOVA GRL PWR' Shoe

January 18, 2019 - 1:48 pm by Zoe Johnson

GRL PWR!

CEO of Lola Media Group and bonified music industry heavyweight, Lola Plaku has been honored with her very own sneaker collection with Puma.

Released Friday (Jan. 18), the two-piece sneaker collection is a new twist on a classic '90s pair of kicks designed by Plaku herself. Blending mesh and leather, the shoes come in Black-Surf, a black-based shoe with pearl pink, dark blue and yellow accents and Peach Bud–Pearl Blush a light pink and white sneak.

“Lola is known for spearheading a mission to empower young women, and this partnership pays tribute to her efforts with a Nova sneaker pack aptly titled GRL PWR,” said PUMA’s Senior Head of Select, Yassine Saidi.“Lola inspires others to create change and push culture forward, making her the perfect co-creator of the new Nova.”

A bright shining star indeed, Plaku was named one of Billboard's rising stars to watch in their 2018 R&B/Hip-Hop 100 Power Players issue. Formerly known for her talents in music journalism, the entrepreneur has gone on to create her own blog iLuvLola. She is now working on her mentorship program GIRL CONNECTED, built to help aspiring female professionals.

“This campaign is truly about building self-esteem and creating a platform for self-discovery, growth, and empowerment," Plaku said about the collaboration. "Girls and women should believe they can be anything they want to be."

You can cop the Puma NOVA GRL PWR sneakers now, with the second design making its way in March.

See photos from the very colorful campaign and styles below.

Peach Bud/Pearl Blush

Surf The Web 

Lola Plaku and crew 

Prep Your Pockets: Rihanna Reportedly Launching Luxury Fashion House With LVMH

Tackling more than music these days, Rihanna's brand has expanded past her "Pon de Replay" days. Nearly 14 years strong in this industry, the all-Fenty-everything empress is now gearing up to launch a luxury fashion house under her name.

According to multiple sources and Women's Wear Daily, LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and the 30-year-old singer/songwriter have been attending hush-hush meetings with the worlds largest luxury group. LVMH has reportedly also cherrypicked employees from within the company, including workers from Celine and Louis Vuitton to work with Rihanna and neighboring associates.

Though details about the launch are extremely limited at this time, many have already developed high hopes and expectations for the " Work" singer's newest business venture.

While this exciting new business venture marks an amazing high note for the Barbadian songstress, many fans await her highly anticipated return to music since her 2016 Anti LP. According to Ms. Fenty herself, her next project should be dropping sometime in 2019. The album was originally rumored to be a dancehall record meant to pay homage to her roots, but there has been no confirmation from RiRi since production began.

 

michael-b-jordan-red-carpet-premiere-creed-II
John Lamparski

Michael B. Jordan Is The Face Of Coach's Men Label

If you have eyes that work (hell, even if you have one eye) then you can tell Michael B. Jordan won the genetic contest. The Creed II star is equally known for his roles in feature films as he is his face, which is why he's been tapped to represent the men's label for Coach.

The 31-year-old actor released a statement about the partnership and expressed great gratitude and excitement about his new venture.

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values,” Jordan added. “I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

The admiration goes both ways. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers was equally thrilled with Jordan leading the campaign for the men's line.

"I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years," Vevers said. "He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level."

While Jordan holds it down for the men, Selena Gomez remains the face for the women's side of the house.

Congrats to Mr. Jordan. We see you. [Insert eye emoji here]

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan, Black Star Rising

Tiffany "New York" Pollard Hilariously Stars In Fenty Beauty's Gift Guide

We're deep into the holiday season, and it's clear that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty reign just won't let up. The 30-year-old Bajan star recently called upon the first lady of ratchet reality television, Tiffany Pollard – also known as "New York" from VH1's Flavor of Love and I Love New York –  to star in her latest video campaign vlog for the cosmetics line.

The 36-year-old reality show star looks fabulous in the nine-minute video uploaded on Sunday (Dec. 16), wearing brown lipstick with shoulder-length curly, black hair, acrylic nails, and gold jewelry on her neck and wrist.

Pollard gets straight to the point in the video starting, with the Pro’Filter Foundation saying "I feel younger and thinner, I didn’t know it could do all that, but it’s doing it!"

Other products from the Fenty Beauty collection includes the Killawatt Foil palette, the Frost Bunny-Frost Hunny-Frost Money eye, and lip sets and Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y. Pollard does what she does best while she speaks about on the various items, and she doesn't hold back on the profanity nor the R-rated commentary.

When the former I Love New York star posted a snippet of the vlog to her Instagram, she received a lot of love from her Hollywood peers under the post including Rachel True (The Craft), Dascha Polanco (OITNB), Melyssa Ford, Perez Hilton and her former castmate from Flavor of Love, Deelishis.

Despite her current absence on reality television on the moment, Pollard continues to stay relevant as memes and GIFs of her during her time on love show competitions lives on, as well pop-up exhibits of her in museums.Check out New York in Fenty Beauty's new gift guide video above.

 

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Was Almost A Contestant On 'Flavor Of Love'

