Lola Plaku And Puma Unite For 'NOVA GRL PWR' Shoe

GRL PWR!

CEO of Lola Media Group and bonified music industry heavyweight, Lola Plaku has been honored with her very own sneaker collection with Puma.

Released Friday (Jan. 18), the two-piece sneaker collection is a new twist on a classic '90s pair of kicks designed by Plaku herself. Blending mesh and leather, the shoes come in Black-Surf, a black-based shoe with pearl pink, dark blue and yellow accents and Peach Bud–Pearl Blush a light pink and white sneak.

“Lola is known for spearheading a mission to empower young women, and this partnership pays tribute to her efforts with a Nova sneaker pack aptly titled GRL PWR,” said PUMA’s Senior Head of Select, Yassine Saidi.“Lola inspires others to create change and push culture forward, making her the perfect co-creator of the new Nova.”

A bright shining star indeed, Plaku was named one of Billboard's rising stars to watch in their 2018 R&B/Hip-Hop 100 Power Players issue. Formerly known for her talents in music journalism, the entrepreneur has gone on to create her own blog iLuvLola. She is now working on her mentorship program GIRL CONNECTED, built to help aspiring female professionals.

“This campaign is truly about building self-esteem and creating a platform for self-discovery, growth, and empowerment," Plaku said about the collaboration. "Girls and women should believe they can be anything they want to be."

You can cop the Puma NOVA GRL PWR sneakers now, with the second design making its way in March.

See photos from the very colorful campaign and styles below.

Peach Bud/Pearl Blush

Surf The Web

Lola Plaku and crew

