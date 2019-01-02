Mac Miller's Charity Raises Over $700,000 To Benefit Pittsburgh's Youth
He was truly a gem.
The power of Mac Miller's legacy continues to make an impact. TMZ reports that the Mac Miller Circle Fund has raised $700,000.
According to the website, the fallen rapper's charity raised $350,000 during the "A Celebration Of Life" tribute (Oct. 31) where SZA, Anderson .Paak and more performed. The other $350,000 was made possible by Miller's fanbase.
The money will reportedly provide opportunities for the youth in Miller's hometown of Pittsburgh, Penn., "helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building."
Following his death in Sept. 2018, the 26-year-old earned a Grammy nomination for "Best Rap Album" for his final studio project, Swimming.
All donations for the Mac Miller Circle Fund can be made here.
