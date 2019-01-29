Historic: Two Male Cheerleaders Will Root On The Rams At Super Bowl LIII
They are the first male cheerleaders in league history.
Two male cheerleaders will participate in Sunday's Super Bowl game, rooting on the members of the Los Angeles Rams from the sidelines with the rest of the squad.
CNN reports that Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will cheer on the Rams, marking the first time that male cheerleaders have participated in the Super Bowl.
"Peron and Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders at the Super Bowl in NFL history, cheering for the Rams alongside their female counterparts," the report reads. "The men already made history at the start of this season when they -- along with dancer Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints' cheerleading squad -- became the first male cheerleaders in league history."
The men made the squad last March, and Peron has choreographed for professional cheer and dance teams in the past.
"I was at (an L.A.) Lakers game (right before making the team) and I was watching the Laker Girls," Peron told GMA. "And I was asking myself, 'Why can't I be down there?' I've choreographed for girls who dance on pro teams, I've danced with girls on various pro teams. I just thought, 'why not me?'"
The New Orleans Saints also have a male member on their cheerleading squad- 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez.
Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜... WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61
— Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We did it!!! I’m so humbled and honored to be one of the First Male Dancers on a professional Dance Team! A HUGE Shoutout to everyone who has supported me in this process! @laramscheer ... it’s going to be a great year! 💜💜🐏🐏 #laramscheer #boyscandancetoo #maledancer #nfl #nflcheerleaders