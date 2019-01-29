New York Jets v St. Louis Rams
Historic: Two Male Cheerleaders Will Root On The Rams At Super Bowl LIII

January 29, 2019 - 9:26 am by J'na Jefferson

They are the first male cheerleaders in league history.

Two male cheerleaders will participate in Sunday's Super Bowl game, rooting on the members of the Los Angeles Rams from the sidelines with the rest of the squad.

CNN reports that Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will cheer on the Rams, marking the first time that male cheerleaders have participated in the Super Bowl.

"Peron and Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders at the Super Bowl in NFL history, cheering for the Rams alongside their female counterparts," the report reads. "The men already made history at the start of this season when they -- along with dancer Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints' cheerleading squad -- became the first male cheerleaders in league history."

The men made the squad last March, and Peron has choreographed for professional cheer and dance teams in the past.

"I was at (an L.A.) Lakers game (right before making the team) and I was watching the Laker Girls," Peron told GMA. "And I was asking myself, 'Why can't I be down there?' I've choreographed for girls who dance on pro teams, I've danced with girls on various pro teams. I just thought, 'why not me?'"

The New Orleans Saints also have a male member on their cheerleading squad- 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez.

Tory Lanez Drops Counter-Diss To Don Q, Says He Can Out-Rap Dreamville Signees

Tory Lanez dropped "Don Queen," his retort to Bronx MC Don Q, who released a diss track aimed at the MC last week titled "I'm Not Joyner."

Lanez, who dubbed himself the best rapper in the game on Twitter, opens the song with a clip of Nicki Minaj saying she did not know who Don Q was during an interview with Funkmaster Flex. Throughout the track, the disses continue, with him saying he lives in the shadow of fellow Bronx rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He also says in the song that the Highbridge rappers have different levels of success, with A Boogie being the more prolific of the two.

"But how did I get in this battle with A Boogie’s shadow?" he spits. "Big Apple, New York City, more to pity, How could I beef with a dude who only poppin' in four cities?" Elsewhere in the song, he claims Q has a sexually-transmitted infection, and makes comments about his 2017 gun and marijuana possession arrest.

"Put the gun aside, my n***a, you ain’t the one to shoot, Big guns, n***a, you got locked for a 22," he says.

The "Say It" MC also had a conversation on Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks, where he stated that he could out-rap members of the Dreamville label, including J.I.D. and Bas, in order to get to J. Cole.

"Only thing I'mma say about that Dreamville situation is this," he states. "I’ll take the whole Dreamville out by myself... I’ll take the J.I.D., the Bas n***a…I’ll take all three of them n***as myself...all they need to do is rap."

Listen to his diss above and watch his comments below.

Tory Lanez Issues A Decree To J.Cole’s Dreamville Records Lineup‼️

Do you think he can take out J.I.D, Bas, Cole, and Earthgang? pic.twitter.com/wWC2uy0zdS

— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 28, 2019

Continue Reading
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Adorable: SZA, Syd, Zendaya And More Attend Kehlani's Baby Shower

Kehlani's baby girl is arriving soon, and it looks like she will have tons of love in her life from her mother, father and her "aunties and uncles."

The SweetSexySavage singer posted photos of her baby shower, which took place over the weekend. Kehlani wore a brown flowing dress, her bump on prominent display. Public figures such as SZA, Syd of The Internet, Zendaya, Kamaiyah and more were in attendance at the affair. Through the photos, which were shared on her Instagram page, 'Lani also announced the name of her bundle of joy.

"All for you Ms. Adeya Nomi," wrote the musician in the caption of one of her photos, revealing her daughter's name. "Thank you everyone for the most beautiful day ever. still in awe."

During an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, Kehlani noted that she wants her daughter to have a normal life as she grows up, but plans on spoiling her with "lots of trips, experiences, friends, food."

“I’m excited to be a mommy," she said. "Just to feel what that surrender feels like, completely surrendering to the entire process of being in extreme pain but also extreme beauty is very ceremonial to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she is dropping a mixtape this year, and an album will follow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

all for you Ms. Adeya Nomi 🧡 thank you everyone for the most beautiful day ever. still in awe. @breescakes with the amazing sweets @nickyparks killed the decorations!

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Jan 28, 2019 at 2:19pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

parents & God parents. #AwaitingAdeya 🧡

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Jan 28, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

you got sooooo many aunties and uncles girl! #AwaitingAdeya 🧡

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Jan 28, 2019 at 2:23pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

i felt like a ...cater 2 you live performance but dumbbbbb pregnant. or like... a walking basketball but really bronzy. 😂🧡 all photos by @bryanberry

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on Jan 28, 2019 at 2:28pm PST

Continue Reading
black monday regina hall don cheadle episode 2
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Gets Back To Black And Dawn Shines Brighter: Episode 2 Recap

We’ll gladly say it: Black Monday’s series premiere episode wasn’t nearly Black enough.

The 34-minute episode was conspicuously devoid of almost any acknowledgment that two of the show leads are black in a historically non-inclusive industry, but that all changes in episode two. In episode "364," Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Don Cheadle)’s disrespect pushes Dawn (Regina Hall) to quit, moments before his investment firm takes on a problem only she can solve, all while he’s being shadowed by a white filmmaker aiming to do a biopic on “a black man trying to break into the white boy’s club” known as Wall Street.

Within the first minute, Mo educates the filmmaker on Black people’s colloquial use of the word “bad,” asks that the star of his biopic not be whitewashed, and lets the filmmaker know a Black man breaking into anything, even metaphorically, is nothing he wants to be associated with. Blackness is still more or less a punchline for jokes rather than a talking point for deeper discussion, but it yields some of the funniest moments. Though the scene lasts for about 45 seconds, Dawn is followed (and addressed with stereotypical Black slang) by white employees in a high-end clothing store and becomes one of the funniest sequences of the entire episode. She derisively asking a white woman who mistakes her for an employee of the store if “you see a name tag on my titty” before death glaring her into submission is so scintillating, it should be the opening sequence of every episode.

Black Monday’s somewhat nonchalant approach to race could be due to it being set in the 1980s. The mere acknowledgment of the characters’ blackness through racial prejudice while not letting it derail their everyday lives adds authenticity to the 1980s aesthetic of Black Monday as the decade was a time that saw Black executives rise in the ranks on Wall Street. In the mid-1980s, Wardell R. Lazard founded WR Lazard Securities Corporation, one of the earliest minority-owned firms, and expressly stated the firm’s “aim is to be a highly professional firm that just happens to be minority-owned.''

Black Monday may never dive deep into blackness in order to free its characters to grow in ways not confined by race. The results have been excellent, so far.

The Dynamic Duo

The premiere episode only gave us glimpses of what the second episode revealed to be the fulcrum of Black Monday’s narrative momentum: Dawn and Mo. The second episode lets the star players shine with most of their scenes being together or referencing the other. The intraoffice chess match Dawn and Mo engage in wavered between romantic comedy and the meticulousness of a procedural drama. Cheadle and Hall turned two characters walking in and out of an office into a masterclass of emotional command, comedic timing, and solid script writing.

Interestingly, episode two shows how Dawn and Mo’s chemistry is more than an incubator for a reignited romance as the premiere episode intimated. It’s through Dawn that we get to peek through the cracks of Mo’s vulgar and volatile protective shell housing the narcissist that refers to “needing” someone as the “N-word.” She inspires Mo to admit to the filmmaker he’s a “tortured hero” since he can’t say he needs Dawn, yet acts as if he does.

In the end, it’s Dawn who shines the brightest in the episode, after being given extra screen time compared to the premiere episode. The second episode did a better job of pacing than the premiere, but still faced issues that, if they persist, could prevent the show from reaching its full potential.

Growing Pains

Black Monday has a bit of a time issue. Both of the first two episodes clock in at under 35 minutes, with episode two clocking in at just over 29 minutes. The first two episodes often feel as if the show doesn’t have enough time to give important aspects of the narrative enough time. Mo’s self-reflection only appears near the tail end of the first two episodes, instead of meticulously woven into the episode’s primary story. That’s fine for now, but this manner of rolling out a character’s emotional depth after an episode of being the opposite could quickly look like a cheap way to add a redemptive quality to the objectively obscene things Black Monday gets away with.

Then again, Mo jokingly saying, “So, while Nancy Reagan was telling everyone AIDS was no big whoop, I bet long on condoms because I knew that sh*t had legs” may be the type of humor to keep us watching faithfully every week.

Continue Reading

