Woman Who Recorded McDonald's Customer Attacking Worker Speaks Out

January 3, 2019 - 11:49 am by J'na Jefferson

"If someone put hands on you, you have to defend yourself. We need to just treat each other right."

A video of an irate white customer at a Florida McDonald's grabbing a female worker by the shirt over a straw made the rounds on social media, and the woman who recorded the altercation is speaking out about what occurred.

In an interview with The Grio, Brenda Biandudi initially didn't want the video to get out. However, after police found it difficult to find Daniel Taylor, the 41-year-old who attacked Yasmine James, Biandudi's son and daughter posted it on their respective social media accounts.

“I didn’t want (the video) to be out there, but when I was asking the police if he had been caught, they said that they couldn’t find him,” she said. "When they started getting loud, I had my phone in my hand and I figured I would take a recording in case somebody needed something. I didn’t know how much of an effort was being put into finding him [by police].”

In the video, Taylor reportedly got upset when he had to ask for a straw. In Florida, a law is in effect restricting restaurants from putting plastic straws in their lobbies. Ms. James, who is the mother of a two-year-old, reacted to the attack by throwing punches at Taylor in self-defense, nailing several of them.

Biandudi recalls that Taylor returned later to the establishment just a few minutes after the altercation to confront the manager. He also reportedly kicked another female employee in the stomach while she stood near the exit, and he was escorted out by the workers.

“Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Keisha Boyd said in a statement. “We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation.”

“People need to treat others the way they want to be treated,” Biandudi stated regarding the attack. “If he put his hands on (my kids), then go ahead and defend yourself. You should try to avoid physical confrontation, but if someone put hands on you, you have to defend yourself. We need to just treat each other right.”

100k-jazmine-barnes-reward-money
Jazmine Barnes Go Fund Me

The Reward Leading To The Capture Of Jazmine Barnes' Killer Is Now $100K

A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who has credible information, which will lead to the arrest of the white man who shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

"We want to make sure that we get the right person as quickly as possible," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference.

The unprovoked attack sent shockwaves through the Harris County community, leaving many wanting justice for Jazmine and her surviving family members. Police are hoping the sketched description offered by Jazmine's sisters will help capture the killer. Until then, all law enforcement have to work with is a grainy image of the getaway vehicle, a red extended cab pick-up truck.

Along with the reward money, a Go Fund Me account has been established to assist with Jazmine's funeral. At the time of this post, more than 1,600 people have donated $41,491, surpassing the $6,000 goal.

Jazmine's mother, La Porsha Washington is recovering from a gunshot wound, while Jazmine's siblings experienced injury due to shattered glass from the bullets. During an interview from her hospital bed, Washington reiterated the attack was unprovoked.

Jazmine's services will be held at 10 AM, (11 AM EST) on Tuesday, Jan 8 at Green House, with her funeral taking place at noon.

READ MORE: Jazmine Barnes' Mother Said White Man Intentionally Killed Child

JAY-Z, Questlove And More Reportedly Declined Interviews For R. Kelly Documentary

According to dream hampton, the executive producer for the upcoming Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, many musicians and celebrities turned down the opportunity to discuss Kelly's long history of alleged sexual misconduct and abuse.

In two separate interviews, hampton stated that she attempted to reach out to musicians who collaborated with the controversial musician or vocal proponents, such as JAY-Z, Lady Gaga, Questlove, and Dave Chappelle.

"'John Legend was the only one,'" hampton said of the one celebrity who participated in the six-part series. “'I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle..." But they all said no. 'I mean, most people just don't want to touch it. I remember Ahmir ["Questlove" Thompson] was like, 'I would do anything for you but I can't do this.' It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on.'"

Earlier today, it was reported that Kelly's lawyer is threatening to sue Lifetime for airing the documentary, which premieres tonight (Jan. 3) at 9 p.m. EST.

"Kelly says he has 2 audio recordings -- 5 minutes in duration -- that show Lifetime knew 'some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now,'' the site reads.

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Lawyer Threatens To Sue Lifetime Over Upcoming Documentary

DeAndre Hopkins Vows To Donate Playoff Check To Alleviate Jazmine Barnes' Funeral Costs

Days before the New Year, seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes' life was cut short. On Dec. 30, 2018, the child, her mother LaPorsha Washington, plus her three siblings were the target of a yet-to-be-identified white man's aggression. The suspect opened fire while Barnes and her family were stationed inside a car near a Houston Walmart. The motive is still unknown.

After the news sparked outrage within readers and a call for justice, thousands have voiced their support for Barnes' family and the local police department as they search for the suspect. Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins also went viral for his message of assistance.

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," Hopkins wrote. "I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine."

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9

— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

In a news report with KHOU11, Washington, who was also hit by a bullet, revisited the tragic moment, stating: "As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair...He intentionally killed my child for no reason. he didn't even know her, he didn't know who she was."

A $100,000 reward for the whereabouts or information on the suspect (described as a white bearded male in his 40s) was also amplified on social media. According to CNN, a hotline (713-222-TIPS) was later established to gather details.

READ MORE: Mother Of Slain Jazmine Barnes Says White Man Intentionally Killed Child

