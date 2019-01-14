Champion: Meek Mill To Perform As Musical Guest On 'SNL'
2019 is off to a great start for Meek Mill. The Philly MC is set to appear as a musical guest on the Jan. 26th episode of Saturday Night Live. This marks the Championships musician’s first time appearing on the comedy series, and his episode will be hosted by James McAvoy.
Naturally, Meek will likely perform some songs from his album Championships, which hit number one in its first week on the charts. Meek commented on the exciting news by using several trophy and fire emojis on Twitter.
"The set earned 229,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 6, according to Nielsen Music,” reports Billboard of the smash LP. “Of that sum, 42,000 were in traditional album sales. The album was released on Nov. 30 via Maybach/Atlantic Records and is the hip-hop artist’s second chart-topper, following 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money."
There’s been no shortage of Meek on the scene since April, when he was released early from prison on parole violations. Not only has he been working hard musically, he’s also continued his crusade on prison reform by appearing on podcasts, television shows and more to discuss the important topic.
.@nbcsnl 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🤭🔥🔥🔥🔥 SNL pic.twitter.com/x1COuRsDSX
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2019
