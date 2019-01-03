michael-b-jordan-red-carpet-premiere-creed-II
John Lamparski

Michael B. Jordan Is The Face Of Coach's Men Label

January 3, 2019 - 12:40 pm by Shenequa Golding

We see you, Mr. Jordan. 

If you have eyes that work (hell, even if you have one eye) then you can tell Michael B. Jordan won the genetic contest. The Creed II star is equally known for his roles in feature films as he is his face, which is why he's been tapped to represent the men's label for Coach.

The 31-year-old actor released a statement about the partnership and expressed great gratitude and excitement about his new venture.

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values,” Jordan added. “I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

The admiration goes both ways. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers was equally thrilled with Jordan leading the campaign for the men's line.

"I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years," Vevers said. "He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level."

While Jordan holds it down for the men, Selena Gomez remains the face for the women's side of the house.

Congrats to Mr. Jordan. We see you. [Insert eye emoji here]

Tiffany "New York" Pollard Hilariously Stars In Fenty Beauty's Gift Guide

We're deep into the holiday season, and it's clear that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty reign just won't let up. The 30-year-old Bajan star recently called upon the first lady of ratchet reality television, Tiffany Pollard – also known as "New York" from VH1's Flavor of Love and I Love New York –  to star in her latest video campaign vlog for the cosmetics line.

The 36-year-old reality show star looks fabulous in the nine-minute video uploaded on Sunday (Dec. 16), wearing brown lipstick with shoulder-length curly, black hair, acrylic nails, and gold jewelry on her neck and wrist.

Pollard gets straight to the point in the video starting, with the Pro’Filter Foundation saying "I feel younger and thinner, I didn’t know it could do all that, but it’s doing it!"

Other products from the Fenty Beauty collection includes the Killawatt Foil palette, the Frost Bunny-Frost Hunny-Frost Money eye, and lip sets and Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y. Pollard does what she does best while she speaks about on the various items, and she doesn't hold back on the profanity nor the R-rated commentary.

When the former I Love New York star posted a snippet of the vlog to her Instagram, she received a lot of love from her Hollywood peers under the post including Rachel True (The Craft), Dascha Polanco (OITNB), Melyssa Ford, Perez Hilton and her former castmate from Flavor of Love, Deelishis.

Despite her current absence on reality television on the moment, Pollard continues to stay relevant as memes and GIFs of her during her time on love show competitions lives on, as well pop-up exhibits of her in museums.Check out New York in Fenty Beauty's new gift guide video above.

 

The @fentybeauty Christmas 🎄 gift 🎁 guide💄featuring yours truly is OUT NOW! Go check it out #fentybeauty @fentybeauty Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this‼️🎉 @badgalriri LOVE ❤️ YOU ALWAYS 💯💋🙌🏾

Princess Nokia and Scottie Beam Vibe Interview
Christopher Ayala/The North Face

Princess Nokia And Scottie Beam Make Womanhood And Blackness Their Carbon Footprint

Princess Nokia and Scottie Beam have a lot in common. Unbeknownst to them, it has nothing to do with the Mario Badescu rosewater they use or their layered appreciation for hip-hop and rap. It’s The North Face copper 1996 Nuptse Jacket both women wear on stage during their conversation at the brand’s Brooklyn, NY store. Known for enhancing properties, copper takes a spiritual role as a conductor in the exchange of energies between the women.

Working in a complicated music industry hasn’t forced them to adapt to the ways of the world around them. Instead, Nokia and Scottie decide to make the mission of womanhood and blackness their carbon footprint.

Those elements and many more flood their conversation at The North Face Prototype store last week, where Scottie (co-host of Black Girl Podcast and Revolt’s State of The Culture) hosted a talk with Nokia, who partnered with the brand for their campaign, The New Explorers, an ode to those who inspire the spirit of curiosity. Their convo was anything but surface level. Tales of doubt, free will and growth led the discussion, which Nokia, an artist and poet who transcended genres with her gothic-metal A Girl Cried Red project this year, knew all too well.

“I had a misconception of hip-hop and rap with my writing style,” she said of her early days under the moniker Wavy Spice. “I had been introduced to rapping in a way where women and people did it, it was structured. It had this very very political structure to it and if you didn't follow the structure, you weren't considered validated or real and that just gave me anxiety. I couldn't rap, I couldn't freestyle and I wasn't comfortable rapping or certain things of that nature. So this time around, I really wanted to change that and I realized that doubts are an illusion. I saw that the art was in the simplicity of what I was writing and it didn't have to rhyme, it didn't have to have double entendres.”

With constant gratitude for our African ancestors, the Bruja had her best year yet with a tantalizing set at Coachella, the aforementioned goth mixtape and completed a sold-out 1992 Deluxe World tour. For Scottie, the verbal warrior has worked hard in 2018 to make sure black and brown women are seen on a variety of platforms. This includes her work with BGP and State of The Union. “I've learned that transitioning is real,” she said of her year. “It's heavy and I think this was my biggest transition year in terms of becoming a woman and stepping into womanhood, facing acceptance and feeling seen.”

In addition to the exchange of stories about their spiritual journeys, they also opened up to the audience, something rarely seen in industry events. Nokia, a proud Afro-Latina, shares literature like In The Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez and The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran with a biracial butterfly looking for more inspiration around her racial identity. Meanwhile, Scottie takes on a question about colorism, telling the black men in the room to take accountability for assisting in the problematic battle of light skin/dark skin preferences.

Just before the creatives took the stage, VIBE chatted with them about their organic connection to the brand, lessons learned in 2018 and the beauty of womanhood.

__

 

I am still getting beautiful stories & compliments from the dialogue I had with my soul sister @princessnokia! Thanks to @thenorthface, I got to speak to Destiny about intersectional Feminism, spirituality, colorism, experimenting with old and new music & more. Destiny is the light that we need in music. Her wisdom speaks volumes about the woman she is becoming. I am so happy people got to see a preview of that on this day. Thank you for being so open and honest with me @princessnokia. 📸: @raptographer

As New Yorkers, we all have a definitive North Face moment. What are yours?

Scottie Beam: I would say the fanny pack was huge during my era–

Princess Nokia: My sister had one too, and I wanted it!

SB: That was a moment, that was my bookbag.

Me too, me too! I remember it made my butt look big.

SB: I don't remember the name of the coat but it had the pockets this way [high pockets]. I don't remember the name of the style, but that was my s**t, it had a belt too.

PN: It's a little different for me. I actually didn't own any North Face until I was 18 and the first one I had was a gorgeous Blue Extreme and I loved it. Me and my ex-boyfriend we wrote a song called "Sleep Tech" and that was my North Face moment [Laughs].

How was it to hear North Face wanted you both for The New Explorers campaign?

SB: It was an amazing opportunity. They know I'm super transparent. I think that's why they called me because they knew I'd have a real conversation with Princess Nokia because I've watched her since the beginning when I was at Hot 97. I think it's very important because it's going to be a good conversation and we won’t censor anything.

PN: I model a lot and I'm very fortunate and blessed to be able to do as many partnerships I do for an underground musician such as myself. I gotta say I thought it was super dope they hit me since it's super New York and super nostalgic to my childhood. So I just felt super cool about it since I'm a New York girl.

So "Never stop exploring" is the mantra. What's something you've learned about yourself this year?

PN: I've learned nothing can ever break me. I truly have a lot of faith in the universe even when I'm down, I'm always good.

SB: I've learned that transitioning is real. It's heavy and I think this was my biggest transition year in terms of becoming a woman and stepping into womanhood, facing acceptance and feeling seen. I think that was a big, big thing for me this year. It was problematic, but it was helpful.

How would you define your 2018?

PN: A lot of work, a lot of traveling, a lot of blessings and always having fun and doing something for me. I did Coachella this year and I'm not even signed to a 360! Someone said I f**ked someone to get there. I said, "Oh my god, I wish that was true. I'd love to talk to about it." I'm so crazy, you would've known it.

I'm oblivious, I'm not into politics in hip-hop. I'm so outside of it and don't listen to what people say so when I actually heard someone say they were so upset I did Coachella, I thought, “Wow, I never thought people would think that.” I thought it was so funny so I had to tell myself, “Girl, don't be so oblivious.” I wanted to tell her that I played another festival and got booked by the people who put together Coachella and I was the breakout performance of the night so the next day they invited me a year early to play Coachella.

SB: But you deserved to be there.

I saw you at Day for Night last year and you killed it.

PN: I did perform there. Can you imagine if I was f**king that Republican? Oh my gosh. [Laughs.]

SB: I would say a lot. Period. I increased my therapy because the show was a lot, but it was good because I got more exposure by speaking to black women and speaking to more dark skin women and underrepresented groups. It really helped but it did hurt since I didn't know how many people were oblivious to certain social issues and that drove me up a f**king wall. But it's growing pains, and as someone who is super passionate, it was a lot.

Learn more about The North Face’s Copper collection here.

2018 NBA Finals - Game One
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry Inspired By 9-Year-Old To Provide Curry 6 Shoes For Girls

Proving to be more than just an expert shooter from the free-throw line, Stephen Curry has managed to do right by the majority of the people in his life, including a young girl he's never met.

After receiving a handwritten letter from 9-year-old Riley Morrison, the precocious kid pointed out one minor issue with the Golden State Warrior's latest Curry 5 shoes — the sneakers were not manufactured in girls' shoe sizes.

hey @stephencurry30 can u help? pic.twitter.com/3jwuEc776B

— Liz Plank (@feministabulous) November 26, 2018

"My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girl's section," the aspiring basketball player wrote.

Quickly swooping in for the save, the 30-year-old athlete responded with a written note, saying, "I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue." Continuing the letter, the father-of-three went on to say, "I am going to send you the Curry 5's now and you will be the first kid to get the Curry 6."

pic.twitter.com/2Yhz69rysE

— gu-c (@guchawney) November 29, 2018

In a statement to VIBE, Dean Stoyer, VP, Global Brand Communications for Under Armour explained the shoes were intended to be worn by girls and boys.

"Thanks to Riley and Stephen, we’re correcting a simple yet critical error. We’ve actually offered Curry signature footwear in youth sizing for boys and girls since the initial Curry 1; however, labeling that youth sizing for “Boys” and not designating for boys and girls, was simply wrong," he said. "Beginning now and moving forward our youth sizes will be properly labeled on UA.com to reflect co-gender “Grade School” sizing, and on boxes beginning with the first youth sizes of the Curry 6 delivering this spring."

Working diligently to correct the mistake, Curry proceeded to invite the young fan to an event for International Women's Day in March.

Looks like everyone wins, including Riley and girls all over the nation.

