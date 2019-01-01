chicago-reports-few-murders-in-2018
Murders In Chicago Have Decreased For The Second Consecutive Year

January 1, 2019 - 2:18 pm by Shenequa Golding

You were saying, Mr. President?

Chicago, often depicted as a city riddled with violence and murder, has reported a decline in homicides for the second consecutive year.

According to the Chicago Police Department, murders decreased 27 percent in 2018. There were about 557 murders reported last year, compared to 648 murders in 2017. One of the city's bloodiest years, 2016, had 762 homicides.

While the decrease is significant, Chicago still reported more murders than New York City. The big apple had 283 murders from January 1 to Dec. 23.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson previously said the high crime spike was due in part to "emboldened offenders who acted without a fear of penalty from the criminal justice system”

The department also noted there was a decline in shootings, robberies, burglaries, car theft, and carjackings. The department did not specify if rapes were down.

Johnson attributes the significant decrease to more help from federal agents, better technology and a concentrated effort to build trust within the community.

“Are we where we want to be? Of course not," he said to The Chicago Tribune.  “I do think we are taking steps in the right direction.”

Shooting Attack On Black Family At Walmart Leaves 7-Year-Old Girl Dead

queens-man-facing-manslaughter-charges-killed-burglar
Getty Images

Queens Man Who Beat A Would-Be Burglar To Death Facing Manslaughter Charges

A Queens man who beat a would-be burglar to death with a baseball bat is now facing manslaughter charges after a medical examiner concluded the victim's manner of death was a homicide.

According to the New York Daily News, Joel Paul, 27 and his 16-year-old brother Michael ordered a pizza and assumed it was the delivery man who knocked on their Williamson Avenue door at 2:40 AM July 30. Instead, the two encountered Shamel Shavuo, who tried to force himself into the home.

Shavuo, 44, got his foot in the doorway however, Michael was able to force him back out onto the front lawn and lock the door. The teen's mother, Melinda Pitter, 57, then called Joel to help with the situation.

The intruder, a Maryland resident, reportedly died from being hit multiple times with a baseball bat and being stabbed. The brothers were initially taken into police custody but released. However, last month the medical examiner concluded Shavuo's death was murder.

Joel Paul arraignment is pending. His youngest brother was not charged. At the time of Shavuo's death, he was wanted for a July 20 shooting in Baltimore. The victim survived.

READ MORE: Former Lehigh University Student Arrested For Poisoning Black Roommate

Continue Reading
white-ref-forced-black-teen-cut-dredlocks-banned
SportingNews

The Referee Who Forced A Teen To Cut His Locks Before A Match Has Been Banned

The New Jersey referee who forced a black teen to cut his locks or forfeit a wrestling match has been banned from officiating any more games in the school district.

Buena Regional School District Superintendent David Cappuccio and the Board of Education met last week to discuss the controversial decision against player Andrew Johnson. Cappuccio later revealed Alan Maloney is "done with our district."

Footage of the Dec. 19 incident shows a visibly uncomfortable Johnson having his locks cut. Johnson had to use injury time to cut his locks and almost ran out of time to complete the match.

Johnson did win the match. News of the incident sparked outrage online many who felt the decision to cut the athlete's hair was rooted in racism.

I don’t just wear locs. They are a part of me. A gift to me. They mean something to me. So to watch this young man’s ordeal, wrecked me. The criminalization of what grows from him. The theft of what was his. Two hours of calls w/ officials yesterday. Two hours of heartache. https://t.co/KcVX1hBoTn

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 22, 2018

Johnson's family attorney Dominic A. Speziali made sure to clarify where the family stood on the situation.

"As this matter is further investigated, the family wants to be clear that they are supportive of Andrew's coaches and the team's athletic trainer," Speziali said in the statement. "The blame here rests primarily with the referee and those that permitted him to continue in that role despite clear evidence of what should be a disqualifying race-related transgression."

READ MORE: White Wrestling Ref Forces Black Teen To Cut Dredlocks

Continue Reading
queens-man-facing-manslaughter-charges-killed-burglar
Getty Images

Former Lehigh University Student Placed A Rat Poison Chemical In His Black Roommate's Food

Juwan Royal, a former student at Lehigh University, assumed he and his roommate Yukai Yang were friends. So when someone wrote the n-word and "GET OUT OF HERE”  in marker on his desk, he didn't suspect the culprit was the person he was sharing his space with.

According to the Morning Call, Yang, 22, not only vandalized his roommate's belongings but he also poisoned him. Yang, a former chemistry major, reportedly ordered thallium offline. The odorless and tasteless chemical is often used in rat poisoning.

Royal recalls drinking out of his water bottle in February and feeling a burning sensation on his tongue that lasted for three or four days. In March, Royal became so sick campus police arrived at his dorm room and an ambulance was called because he reported throwing up for 45 minutes.

“The victim is still experiencing physical symptoms from the poisoning that occurred, so this is something that has had some lasting impact,” District Attorney John Morganelli said during a news conference.

Authorities have not been able to pin down a motive.

Tests eventually showed that Royal's blood contained a dangerous amount of Thalium for humans. On Thursday (Dec. 20) Yang turned himself in to campus police and now faces aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

READ MORE: White College Roommate Brags About Rubbing Used Tampon On Black Roommate's Bag

Continue Reading

