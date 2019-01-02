Nick Cannon Thinks Colin Kaepernick Still Wants To Play In The NFL

"I think at the end of the day he's a football player."

Nick Cannon stopped by Skip and Shannon: Undisputed to promote his latest venture, The Masked Singer. The singing competition in which high profile celebrities are placed in head-to-toe disguises and will compete for a grand prize in front of an audience.

The conversation then bled its way into talk about Lebron James new Laker status and his latest assertion that he's the greatest NBA player, to which Cannon agreed. While the round-table discussion was light-hearted and full of quips, Skip Bayless took a serious turn and asked Cannon about Colin Kaepernick and his thoughts on being blackballed from the NFL.

"I've actually worked out with him in New York quite a bit and just watching him throw that ball every morning, getting up at five still going still having that hunger and that passion knowing he should be on a team. And knowing that this is what he dedicated his life to and now he's dedicated his life to his community. He's been torn between the two. But to still see that drive and still see that vigor every morning," Cannon said.

Shannon wondered if Kaepernick has accepted his role as an activist or does he still hold out hope he'll be back on the field.

"I think at the end of the day he's a football player," Cannon asserted. "As much as he cares about the community and he's done a lot of work with the youth and he cares about his foundation you see his passion there. But at the end of the day, he's a quarterback and he wants that, in my opinion."

Watch the full clip below.

