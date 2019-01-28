Ozuna Denies Involvement In Death Of Latin Trap Artist Accused Of Extortion

"One thing is blackmail and another is murder..."

Reggaeton artist Ozuna made headlines last week after he confirmed that he was the victim of extortion connected to a video that was filmed of him engaging in sexual acts when he was a minor. Shortly after the video surfaced, rumors began swirling that he played a role in the death of Latin artist Kevin Fret – the man accused of extorting him – who was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in San Juan on Jan. 10. Despite the media frenzy, Ozuna and his legal team say he was in no way involved with the murder.

"One thing is blackmail and another is murder," Antonio Sagardia, told WAPA.tv in a video reposted by Rapetón. "Ozuna had nothing to do with this death. The police should clarify the case that they’re investigating so that people don’t speculate."

Rumors began swirling about Ozuna's alleged involvement after Univision alleged that the Puerto Rican trap star paid Fret $50,000 in an extortion deal to keep the sex-tape a secret. The tape was believed to show scenes between an underage Ozuna and another man. Reports of Fret – an openly gay artist – had been murdered followed shortly after.

"This video was edited with the objective of causing even more harm,” Ozuna’s label management office, Dimelo VI, stated. "The necessary legal measures are already being taken since sending and publishing videos of minors is a state and federal offense.... His greatest interest has always been to protect and ensure the welfare of his family and avoid exposing them to difficult situations. We hope that this will serve as an example and a message to all teenagers and adults, that they guard their privacy and avoid these things so as not to have to go through such regrettable situations."

Ozuna previously released a statement to his fans, apologizing for the recent news. "What happened was a mistake of the past. Like many young people, I made a mistake, fueled by ignorance,” he said in the statement. "Today, I’m not only sorry for what happened, but I condemn it. That’s why I looked for help and I am certain everything will be cleared. Likewise, I’m following the process and am always willing to collaborate with authorities to prevent the evil that resulted from this big mistake. More importantly, I ask my family for forgiveness. They are my life’s priority and I will continue to fight for them always."